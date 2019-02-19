Lessons from 6 software rewrite stories

6. FreshBooks & BillSpring

Key: 🕵️‍♀️ = undercover operation

This has already turned into a much longer article than I ever imagined, but I can’t leave this story out. Stick with me, it has a great twist.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before

In the early 2000s, Mike McDerment owned a small design agency. He was using Word and Excel to make invoices, having decided that accounting software was too complicated for what he needed.

This system was good enough until it wasn’t:

I hit my breaking point one day when I accidentally saved over an important client invoice — I just kinda snapped. I knew there had to be a better way, so I spent the next two weeks coding what would become the foundation of what is now FreshBooks.

Mike was a designer, not a programmer, but he and two co-founders managed to cobble together a tool good enough for a few people to pay $10 a month to use it. It took nearly four years for the business to make enough for him to move out of his parents’ basement.

By the product’s 10-year anniversary (is this starting to sound familiar?) FreshBooks was solidly profitable, with more than 10 million users and 300 employees.

Just one problem: By the time they managed to hire “real” programmers, they had a million lines of “founder code”. An outside analyst reviewed their codebase and concluded:

“The good news is that you’ve solved the hardest problem. You’ve figured out how to build a business, and you have a product that people love. The bad news is that you guys stink at technology.”

More importantly, though, they had new ideas that the existing product wouldn’t accommodate:

We started the company more than a decade ago; the world has changed and we’ve learned a lot about building products and serving people who work for themselves. While self-employed professionals and their teams are a massive and growing part of the labor force … For FreshBooks to be able to keep pace and to serve that group well in five years’ time, we knew we needed to act.

McDerment had absorbed the conventional wisdom about starting from scratch:

There’s no greater risk for a software company than rewriting. Chances are you won’t even finish the project. It will take longer than you think. It will cost more. When you do it, the customers could like it less. And there are no guarantees that by building a new platform it’s a better product. The number one rule in software is you don’t re-platform your software.

So they made a couple of attempts to clean up the mess without starting over; but found it impossible to “change tires on a moving vehicle”.

What happened next may surprise you

The idea that McDerment finally hit on was to secretly create a “competitor” to FreshBooks.

He incorporated a completely new company, named BillSpring, in Delaware. The new company had its own URL and its own branding and logo. Careful to keep the two companies from being linked, he had an outside lawyer draft new terms of service.

The development team adopted the book Lean UX: Designing Great Products with Agile Teams by Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden as their guidebook, and put in place Agile practices like scrum teams and weekly iterations with review sessions with real customers. McDerment told them to think of themselves as a startup and himself as their venture capitalist:

“You’ve got four and a half months. If you’re in the market by then, we’ll give you more money. Otherwise, we’re out.”

The team managed to come up with an MVP a few days before the deadline. They bought Google AdWords to send traffic to the new site. They offered free accounts for the first year. Before long they had actual users, and they started iterating quickly to polish the product.

When the first year was up, they started charging BillSpring customers. At one point the new product was validated in an unexpected way:

“One person called us to cancel FreshBooks to tell us they were going to this new company,” McDerment says. “That was a good day.”

Shortly afterwards they lifted the veil of secrecy: They let BillSpring customers know that the product was now FreshBooks, and let existing FreshBooks customers know that a new version would soon be available.

Little by little, “FreshBooks Classic” customers were invited to try the new upgrade — but they didn’t have to, and they could always migrate back to the more familiar version if they wanted.

Lessons

FreshBooks’ undercover rewrite didn’t come cheap: McDerment estimates that they spent $7 million on the project. After more than a decade of bootstrapped growth, they had just raised $30 million in venture capital; so they had the cash. Not everyone has that much money to spend.

Forbes estimates that FreshBooks had $20 million in revenue in 2013. In 2017, after the upgrade was complete, they earned $50 million. They don’t say how much of that growth came from the new product, but starting over certainly doesn’t seem to have slowed down the company’s growth.

McDerment reports that they’re able to add features more quickly and easily now. More importantly, they’re facing the future with a product that captures their best ideas.

Beyond their stated goals, though, they’ve found that the experience has changed company culture — in a good way. Their time pretending to be a startup has left them acting more like a startup. The “lean” practices they experimented spread to the whole engineering team. Customers are closely involved in new feature development.

FreshBooks went to extraordinary lengths to insulate themselves from the potential downside of a rewrite: By innovating under a throw-away brand, developers felt free to rethink things completely, and to take bigger risks. That way, the worst that could happen was that they’d reach another dead end; at least they wouldn’t damage their existing brand in the process.

It all feels a little extreme, and perhaps it’s not necessary go to the lengths they did. But it’s a reminder of how serious the stakes are.