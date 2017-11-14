MMPR’s Karan Ashley Guest Stars in Power Rangers Hyperforce

The official Hyper RPG Twitter account announced that Karan Ashley will make a guest appearance in Power Rangers Hyperforce!

Best known to most fans as Aisha Campbell aka the second Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger, she is the second past Power Ranger that made a guest appearance in the live table-top RPG series. She will appear in this week’s episode as the Rangers fight Scorpina!

Part of Saban Brands’ 25th anniversary celebration of the Power Rangers franchise, the setting of this RPG takes place in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. ​Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott/Time Force Pink and the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, these new Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Power Rangers Hyperforce will run from 6–9pm PT, live only on Twitch every Tuesday. This weekly series will have a total of 25 episodes filled with table-top RPG goodness and real-time interaction with fans. Watch the series on www.twitch.tv/hyperrpg

[Source: ComicBook.com]