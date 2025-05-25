BlackRock is Suing UnitedHealth for Giving “Too Much Care” to Patients After the CEO was Murdered HR NEWS Follow 4 min read · May 25, 2025 -- 4 Listen Share

You think you’ve seen peak corporate insanity? Hold my beer.

BlackRock — the world’s most powerful asset manager and UnitedHealth’s biggest shareholder with nearly 10% ownership — is literally suing the health insurance giant. But not for what you’d expect. They’re mad that UnitedHealth might actually be giving patients too much care.

Yeah, you read that right. In the upside-down world of Wall Street, providing healthcare is apparently bad for business.

When Helping Patients Becomes a “Problem”

Here’s the lawsuit’s twisted premise: after CEO Brian Thompson got murdered and the whole country started screaming about claim denials, UnitedHealth apparently got spooked. Word is they’ve been approving more treatments, covering more procedures, maybe even — God forbid — acting like an actual insurance company instead of a denial machine.

And BlackRock is PISSED about it.

The lawsuit alleges UnitedHealth “misled investors” by not being clear about how all this negative publicity might make them, you know, actually honor their insurance contracts. Because apparently, when your CEO gets shot for denying cancer treatments, the logical response is… to maybe stop denying so many cancer treatments?

But that cuts into profits. And when profits drop, BlackRock’s massive stake loses value.

The Math is Disgusting But Simple

Every approved claim = less money for shareholders. Every covered surgery = smaller dividends. Every life saved = lower stock price.

This is the healthcare-finance death spiral in its purest form. BlackRock helped build UnitedHealth into a claim-denying machine, profited massively from that model, and now they’re suing because public outrage might force the company to actually provide healthcare.

They’re literally suing for the right to let people die for profit.

BlackRock’s “Responsible Investing” Bullshit Exposed

Remember when BlackRock loved talking about ESG principles and being responsible investors? That was cute.

Turns out their idea of “responsible investing” means making sure health insurers stay ruthlessly efficient at denying care. When UnitedHealth started covering more treatments after their CEO’s assassination, BlackRock saw dollar signs disappearing and lawyer fees appearing.

This is the same company getting sued for greenwashing in Europe, by the way. Apparently lying about caring extends beyond just the environment.

The Ultimate Perverse Incentive

Think about how fucked up this is: BlackRock owns UnitedHealth, profits when they deny claims, then sues them when bad PR forces them to approve more treatments. It’s like owning a restaurant and then suing the chef for making the food too good because it costs more.

But this isn’t about burgers. This is about people dying.

Every chemotherapy treatment UnitedHealth approves post-assassination? That’s money out of BlackRock’s pocket. Every insulin prescription they cover? Lost profits. Every surgery they don’t fight tooth and nail? Shareholder value destruction.

When Murder Becomes a Business Problem

Here’s what really happened: Luigi Mangione didn’t just kill a CEO — he accidentally created a business disruption. Suddenly UnitedHealth couldn’t deny claims with the same sociopathic efficiency because everyone was watching. The public backlash meant they had to pretend to care about their customers.

And that pretending? It’s expensive.

BlackRock’s lawsuit essentially argues: “Hey, you didn’t tell us that murdering your CEO would make you cover more medical treatments, and that’s cutting into our returns.”

The System Working Exactly as Designed

This isn’t a bug in American healthcare — it’s a feature. BlackRock’s massive influence helped shape UnitedHealth into the claim-denial machine it became. They voted on executive compensation packages that rewarded denying care. They approved strategies that prioritized shareholder returns over patient outcomes.

But when public outrage threatens that business model, they don’t pivot to supporting better healthcare. They sue to protect their right to profit from human suffering.

The Punchline That Isn’t Funny

BlackRock will probably win this lawsuit. Or settle for millions. Either way, they’ll extract value from a system designed to extract life from patients.

They’re not just suing UnitedHealth — they’re suing the very idea that health insurance should provide health insurance. They’re fighting for their constitutional right to profit when people die and lose money when people live.

Welcome to American healthcare, where caring too much is a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Sources: CBS News, NBC News, Yahoo Finance, Monthly Review