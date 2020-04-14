COVID-19 dramatically affects everyone’s daily life across the world. When will it end in the current wave? How many confirmed cases and deaths will we see in each country, state or region? These are questions we all want to know the answers.

There are many prediction models to forecast the trend and the number of cases in each country and region based on statistics and classical infectious models. For example, the SIR/SEIR model is an infectious model used by the WHO to predict the COVID-19 cases based on the differential equation to calculate susceptible(S), exposed(E), infected(I) and resistant(R). IHME has published a wide-used model to forecast COVID-19 impact developed by the University of Washington. These models require a number of parameters and assumptions to be accurate in order to produce the correct forecasting. However, these parameters and assumptions are often off the charts, which makes these models nearly 100% wrong, unfortunately.

If you look into the flatten-the-curve image, you may notice that these curves look like the gaussian distribution. Although you may say that it is not symmetric or perfect gaussian, the trend of infectious cases does look like it. The death cases have a similar distribution as the confirmed cases. Logically, it is correct that the number of deaths is proportional to the number of infectious cases and the peak of deaths typically lags behind the peak of infectious cases by a week or so.

Based on the observation, I developed a simplified forecasting model based on a bold assumption: a revised gaussian distribution. I am using the computational science technique instead of data science to avoid the issues of incorrect guesses of many parameters used in a data science model, such as the number of beds, the recovered numbers, the infectious rate, the exposed rate, etc. All my assumption is that the confirmed cases and deaths fit a gaussian distribution. I use the numerical optimization method typically used in computational science to find the best parameters to fit the confirmed daily infectious cases and death cases to my revised gaussian distribution.

Below is my model’s forecasting for US cases on April 13, 2020. Based on the model, we have passed the peak of confirmed cases on April 06–07 and passed the peak of deaths yesterday (April 12, 2020). The trend is very clear that we are moving toward the downside of the pandemic in the US. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

New York has been the epidemic center of the entire US cases. The trend of NY dominates the US COVID-19 situation. Below is the forecasting of NY. Clearly, the NY’s situation is much better improved in term of new daily confirmed cases and even the daily death toll. It is good news for all of us.

Since I live in Texas, it is my interest to know when we will go back to normal. Here you go. To me, it looks like we are in good shape too. We may go-ahead to get back to our normal life before the nation does.

Look at the worldwide, there is some encouraging news as well. Let’s look at the Europe. Looks Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK are all going to the downside of the pandemic. Germany is the best in controlling the disease and has the lowest mortality rate. The UK is the last one among them to get out of the mud, but it moves toward it too.

Let’s look at Asia. Besides China, South Korea is the first one to get out of the problem. However, what concerned me was the long-lasting ending wave. It seems to get better, hopefully, it won’t last very long to reach 0. Japan and Singapore found more cases recently, which makes these two countries go in an upward direction. Thailand and Iran seem to get the good shape too. Russian needs to put more effort to mitigate the disease spread.

Overall, most of the countries in Asia, Europe, and North American are going in the downward direction of the pandemic, which is very encouraging news. Let’s keep the mitigation measurements going to flatten these curves and get back to our normal life in the near future.