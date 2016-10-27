Apple “TV”

Lost in all the excitement of today’s Apple MacBook announcements is the launch of a new Apple TV & iOS app simply called “TV” that will allow you to aggregate your content in one place and even watch some live TV from apps that support it.

Make no mistake — this is Apple’s brilliant plan to use Apple TV as a Trojan horse to bring you their own live streaming TV service. Sure, nothing has been announced yet but it’s coming. With Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now and Amazon making cable TV more insignificant with each passing day, Apple would be foolish not to parlay this opportunity to keep people in their ecosystem with and end-to-end subscription service.

Don’t think Apple’s interested in this space? Think again.