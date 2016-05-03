Are Journalists To Blame For Their Own Downfall?

Gizmodo has an interesting story on What Facebook Really Thinks of Journalists. It’s worth the read, but at the core, the complaint by many hired to curate the trending news section was that they were in effect training computers to serve as their own replacement. The idea being that a computer algorith would be better (or just as good) as a human at picking which stories really matter at that point in time.

The flipside to this argument is that the benefit an algorithm offers is potentially an unbiased view on what really is trending. The news environment of today has so many skewed opinions that cater to anyone regardless of how they lean that “fair and balanced” news is becoming harder and harder to find. There are countless studies that show people are more likely to click on and read links from sources that are aligned to their bias, even if they are presented as neutral. If recent elections are teaching us anything it’s that there’s a coorelation to access to information and increased voter turnout. Maybe the only way to get a truly informed public is to have algorithms forcing unbiased content to the public rather than the limited voices of cable news.