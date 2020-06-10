Great Father’s Day Gifts in the Time of COVID-19

Gifts you can buy online to make Father’s Day memorable

Father’s Day will look a lot different this year, with social distancing limiting large family gatherings and sports still missing from everyday life. Stress and mental health are at an all-time high for many Americans, and with each day feeling like the one before, finding ways to celebrate Dad can seem challenging this year. Listed below are some fantastic gift ideas for any budget to make Father’s Day 2020 memorable for the important men in your life.

Nomad makes some of the most beautiful and innovative mobile accessories on the market. Some of their products are so innovative they seem too good to be true! Case in point — the waterproof leather Apple Watch Active Strap ($70). Yes, you read that correctly, waterproof leather. Not only is it waterproof, but gorgeous too. Want to spice up a work-from-home desk with multi-device wireless charging? Then you’ll love the Base Station ($99), which features a padded leather wireless charging surface and is capable of charging up to four devices at once. Nomad has you covered with portable power too. Their Battery Cable ($25) features a nylon braided USB-A to lightning cable with an embedded battery pack, making it the only cable you’ll ever need to charge your phone.

Nomad Waterproof Apple Watch Active Strap

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, but working remotely and managing homeschooling with kids means it’s often the first thing that suffers on busy mornings. Thanks to Tupperware, a healthy breakfast is as easy as cracking a couple of eggs and throwing them in the microwave. The Breakfast Maker Set perfectly pairs with the Chop ‘N Prep Chef ($39) for creating dead-simple but delicious omelets. Despite its name, the Microwave Breakfast Maker Set has you covered with lunch options, including a deliciously simple egg salad recipe or poached eggs that pair perfectly with salads or sandwiches.

Tupperware Microwave Breakfast Maker Set

Whether barbecuing on the grill or the stove, Spiceology’s steak seasoning rubs will vastly enhance the flavor of whatever you’re cooking. They come in a variety of mouthwatering flavors for seasoning more than just meat (e.g., popcorn, salads, mac & cheese, eggs). You won’t find any excess sodium or MSG in these jars, only high-quality, chef-picked ingredients. Don’t know where to start? I suggest the Top 8 Seasoning Blends giftable variety pack ($96). It contains Spiceology’s most popular rubs in a box that looks as good as they taste.

Spiceology Top 8 Seasoning Blend Set

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the many benefits of CBD. If there has ever been a time for CBD to go mainstream, it’s now. Our routines are disrupted, stress is at an all-time high, and mental health is suffering worldwide. Medterra’s delicious CBD gummies come in three varieties: Stay Alert (focus), Keep Calm (relax), and Sleep Tight (sleep) to make dealing with these times a bit easier. Each gummy includes 25mg of CBD and comes delicious fruity flavors. You won’t find any high fructose corn syrup or gelatin in these gummies so that Dad can feel good in more ways than one!

Medterra CBD Gummies

This whiskey three-pack, created in partnership with the legendary Bob Dylan, looks as good as it tastes. This “boxed set” includes three 200ml bottles of Heaven’s Door’s core portfolio: Tennessee Straight Bourbon, Heaven’s Door Double Barrel Whiskey, and Heaven’s Door Straight Rye Whiskey. The bottles feature gates that Dylan made himself in his welding studio. Best of all, you can order these online, and they’ll ship directly to you.

Heaven’s Door Whiskey Trilogy Gifting Pack

While it seems like almost every audio company has entered into the wireless-earbuds-inspired-by-AirPods game, most wind up screwing it up. JBL’s Tune 120TWS is one of the rare exceptions. The JBL Tune 120TWS gives you the genuinely wireless experience of AirPods, a portable charging case (about 50% larger than the AirPods case), and decent battery life. Still, one area where JBL Tune excel is in their bass delivery. The 5.8mm driver provides a very noticeable increase in low-end frequencies, which pairs nicely with their noise-isolating tips. Those tips come in three sizes, so unlike the AirPods, which are designed for one-size-fits-most, JBL Tune lets you truly customize your fit, so you can run, workout, or lay down without fear of them falling out. Another bonus — they are available in six different colors.

JBL Tune 120TWS

Whistle Go Explore ($129 + monthly subscription)

Sometimes the best gift for Dad is a gift for man’s best friend. Whistle creates wearables for dogs that can help track their location, fitness levels, and even spot troublesome behaviors like excessive itching and licking. The Whistle Go Explore comes in three colors and includes attachments for collars or harnasses. After pairing to their mobile app, you can set up “safe spaces” and receive alerts anytime your dog wanders outside those designated areas. The activity tracking will report on how much exercise your pet is getting, help you choose the ideal food portions based on their size and weight, and even connect you to a tele-vet for any questions or issues. The monthly subscription costs $9.95/month but can go as low as $6.95 with a longer commitment. The subscription covers the GPS & LTE tracking and gets you access to unlimited tele-vet access.

Whistle Go Explore

JBL makes some excellent audio equipment, and the JBL Link Portable is no exception. The Link Portable offers crystal clear 360° sound, built-in Google Assistant, and can stream audio via WiFi or Bluetooth. The Link Portable also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can send audio to multiple devices throughout your home. The speaker can dock in it’s charging cradle or enjoyed portably with 8 hours of playback. Best of all, the JBL Link Portable features an IPX7 waterproof rating so that you can keep the music play in the shower, beach, or pool.

JBL Link Portable

Doctors always tell us to drink eight glasses of water a day, but that can often be confusing. People often have questions on what constitutes the size of a glass of water and if that’s too much or too little given one’s body size, weight, and age. With quarantine and social distancing rules in place, our inability to go to the gym or keep up the diets we were on pre-COVID makes it harder to get the vitamins and electrolytes we want. This is where LifeFuels’ Smart Nutrition Bottle has been a godsend. The starter kit includes a Bluetooth smart water bottle and three FuelPods, each with a different flavor and health benefits: electrolytes, antioxidants & multi-vitamins. The companion app, available on both iOS and Android, syncs your bottle to your phone and builds a customized hydration profile based on your gender, age, and weight. The FuelPods add a subtle, sugar-free taste to your water, providing a much healthier alternative to many sports drinks. The app will even let you play mixologist and blend a variety of flavors and strengths to create something truly unique. Whether you’re drinking flavored or plain water, the LifeFuels Smart Nutrition Bottle will track your daily fluid intake and remind you when you’re not drinking enough throughout the day. After using this smart bottle, I can’t imagine going back to my “dumb” water bottles ever again.

LifeFuels Smart Nutrition Bottle

Illy makes, in my opinion, some of the best tasting coffee you can buy. I’m in love with their ground drip coffee and K-Cups, and now I can add their Y3.2 iperEspresso machine to that list. This thing looks gorgeous, but it also makes the perfect cup of espresso and coffee with the press of a button. It’s very slim so that it won’t take up much room on your counter and uses Illy’s iperEspresso Capsules, which can be found in many stores or on Amazon. This is an excellent gift for the coffee-obsessed men in your life that might want to mix things up a bit.

Illy Y3.2 iperEspresso Espresso & Coffee Machine

The Meural Canvas II is a WiFi-connected digital canvas that displays over 30,000 works of art directly on your wall. With over 16.7 million pixels, custom-scheduling, Alexa integration, and the ability to hang vertical or horizontally, the Meural Canvas II will class up any space. In addition to the curated works of iconic and emerging artists from around the world, the Canvas II can also display your photographs, making the possibilities endless. If you want even more inspiration, recent partnerships with Marvel and Game of Thrones bring your favorite comic characters and HBO stars to life. The Canvas II comes in two sizes (16x24 & 19x29) and four colors.

Meural Canvas II

The extended time at home means more dirt and crumbs on the floor. This is where Neato’s line of Robot Vacuums comes in. Their D-Series features top-of-the-line technology that does all of the dirty work for you. It can even start cleaning your space with a simple Alexa or Google voice command. The Neato D Series vacuums feature LasterSmart technology to navigate your home intelligently. So unlike some “dumber” robot vacuums, the Neato won’t always bang into everything in its way. Using the Neato app, you can even see a laser-generated map of your home to mark areas to avoid. With over 120 minutes of battery life, suction that can pick up pet hair and home debris, custom scheduling, and user-defined cleaning zones, you’ll never have an excuse for a dirty house again.