I am not a “fan” of Uber, but I think what Uber has done has been very important in forcing much-needed change into the taxi industry. The NYC Taxi system had been a customer nightmare for decades, and because of the monopoly they had, little to nothing was ever done to fix it. Got into a cab that had a busted credit card reader? Sucks for you. The driver you flagged down didn’t feel like going to Brooklyn? Tough, look for another cabbie. How about the inherent racism by many drivers who refused to pick up people of color?

Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services are no angels, but they came into markets like a bull in a china shop and forced much needed change that greatly benefits customers. I would like to see them do a better job of taking care of their employees, but for every Uber driver that’s treated poorly, there’s a NYC Taxi Driver drowning in debt because the value of their medallions has imploded, causing a high number of cab driver suicides.

If you don’t want to take an Uber, I respect that, and I do respect fighting for their rights, but let’s not completely ignore all the positive change for customers that these services ushered in.