Insights From the Daring Fireball WWDC Podcast
Jon Gruber’s 2016 WWDC Podcast episode is a must-listen for any Apple geeks and/or developers. He spoke with Apple’s Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi who both shared much deeper insight into the updates announced during the WWDC Keynote, and many of them are not all that good. Two that really stood out to me were:
- The Siri API is only open to 6 categories of apps (ride booking, messaging, payments, workouts, photo search and VoIP calling). Key missing from here — music. Looks like we’ll have to wait until iOS 11 to ask Siri to play music from Spotify, Pandora, et al.
- While already reported that when deleting stock apps one wasn’t really deleting rather simply hiding them, there was hope that since they were redownloaded via the App Store there would be the ability for Apple to incrementally update first party apps, (think Mail or Apple Music) to offer bug fixes or feature updates without requiring a full OS update. That’s not the case — the App Store is merely unhiding them by serving as the mechanism to bring them back, not because it’s downloading new system files.