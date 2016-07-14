T-Mobile Gives a Year of Unlimited Data for Pokémon Go

Image Source: Geekwire

Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday is all about unleashing you to catch ’em all!

On July 19th, as part of next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays, the Un-carrier will give customers great ways to take their Pokémon Go skillz to a whole new level, including …

Free, unlimited data on Pokémon Go, so it won’t touch your high-speed data — for a full year!

Free Lyft rides up to $15 to get to a new PokéStop or Gym

Free Wendy’s Frosty to fuel up for your hunting trip

50% off select accessories — including portable power packs and chargers at T-Mobile stores — so you can keep on playing for hours

On top of that, 250 people will each win $100 in PokéCoins, and five people will win a Pokémon Go hunting trip anywhere in the U.S. for themselves and a guest!

It’s move likes this that make T-Mobile the most exciting company in tech right now. John Legere is such a fantastic CEO, really cares about his customers and to get an organization of this size to move this fast to tap into the cultural phenomenon of Pokémon Go in mind-blowing.