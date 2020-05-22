This $8 Accessory Makes The Apple TV Remote Usable

If you’ve ever used an Apple TV, you know that there’s currently no better streaming box on the market. It’s extremely fast, can multitask between different media apps, has a gorgeous UI, and can even support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. With all the good that comes with Apple TV, there’s one glaring problem—the awful remote.

Ever since Apple switched over to the touch-sensitive Siri remote, the experience has been a frustrating mess. I’m not going to dive into all the reasons the remote sucks—there’s a great article that does just that. Instead, I’m going to focus on the fix, and if you have $8 to spare, you need to head over to Amazon and order this right now.

The elago R1 Intelli Case is a silicone sleeve that fits over your Apple TV remote and makes it infinitely more usable. Not only does it make clear which area is the top, touch-sensitive part, it also includes built-in magnets so you can store it on any metallic surface and never lose it again. If you’re like me and have lost the Apple TV remote in the past, you know they’re not cheap to replace. It even comes in a variety of colors, which can make it easy to differentiate remotes in multiple Apple TV households. Save yourself the frustration of this rare design miss by Apple and pick up the Intelli Case now and you can thank me later.