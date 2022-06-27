Using AI to Design New Logos for the NBA

If you haven’t played with Craiyon, formerly known as DALL-E Mini, it’s a fun tool that describes itself as “an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt.” It’s obviously in the very early stages, and more often than not, the results are creepy or hilarious, although sometimes you get results that are actually quite good!

As someone that loves and is fascinated by the aestetics of professional sports teams and their logos, I wanted to see what would happen if I asked Craiyon to design new logos for each NBA team. Below are the results in all their weird and distorted glory. While most are ridiculous, Craiyon had a few interesting design choices that I called out when I saw them.

For now, I don’t think design firms have anything to worry about, but this use of AI technology is super interesting and I’m excited to see how it matures over time.

I’ll try this with the other professional sports leagues soon. If there are any creative design elements Craiyon came up with that I didn’t call out, leave them in the comments.

*Note that when I refer to an image’s number, I’m going horizontal then vertical:

1 2 3

4 5 6

7 8 9

Atlanta Hawks

I like how Craiyon incorporated what looks like a basektball into the curve of the neck on a couple of these examples.

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Anyone else think that the deflated basketball in the 7th example is Craiyon’s dig at the Nets implosion this past season? 😉

Charlotte Hornets

Some interesting color schemes here that almost reflect their Charlotte Bobcat years (which us Hornets fans don’t like to talk about.) Number 6 looks a bit to me like a mix of their current logo with elements of their classic logo (which is still the best logo in all NBA history!)

Chicago Bulls

I’m really liking some of the titled head takes on the bull’s head in #6 and #7. Adding some depth this way could be an interesting upgrade.

Cleveland Caveliers

Dallas Mavericks

I’m liking the inclusion of aqua/teal into the color palette in a few of these.

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Interesting to see #1 bring in the orange from the Warrior’s 1997–2010 era.

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Nice use of a very different shade of purple in logo #9, reminiscent of their 1960’s era.

Memphis Grizzlies

These are some of the best of the entire project. The color schemes are great, and the return of the swiping bear claw in #4 & #6 is very cool to see. #2 is also very nice—it looks like a bear poking its head through smoke or fog.

Miami Heat

I love how the ball looks like it’s melting through the hoop in logos #1 and #4. I also like the way #3 and #8 look like the ball is so hot it’s glowing.

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Another good example of incorporating interesting color choices. I’m also surprised how many of these took inspiration from Minnesota’s 1996–2008 alternate logo.

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

I don’t know what’s going on with #7 but it seems emblematic of this horribly-run franchise. The basketball hoop in #5 is an interesting element.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

I don’t know where that creepy face in #7 came from but I like it!

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

I’m surprised that even Craiyon can’t design something more creative than the boring logo the Blazers have had their entire existance. With all the beauty and culture of Oregon, there has to be something better than a pinwheel representing the offense and defense playing basketball.

Sacramento Kings

I love the pop of yellow/gold in #3 creating almost a reverse LA Lakers color palette. Surprised we haven’t seen that incorporated into a crown element for the Kings before.

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

Does #4 remind anyone else of The Rolling Stones logo?