Using AI to Design New NBA Team Logos, 2023 Edition

In June, I used AI to design new logos for each the NBA team. Most were horrible, but more often than not, the results showed promise. Fast forward just six months, and the quality of AI-generated art has progressed faster than Moore’s Law.

Previously, I ran this experiment using Craiyon, but this time I switched to Midjourney. I changed for two reasons: First, Midjourney is Discord-based and has a community that helps you learn to use the technology better. Secondly, their tool is making drastic leaps forward every month.

Before we get into the results, I want to share the methodology used. Every text input follows this format: design a new logo for the “[Team Name]” NBA team, flat, no gradient. (The use of “flat, no gradient” to the query limits the output into more logo-like results, as typically 3D elements and gradients are not used in sports logo). The results from a query provides four options, referenced as follows:

1= upper-left

2 = upper-right

3 = lower-left

4 = lower right

One glaring hole is that the text doesn’t display on the logos as expected. While there are some workarounds where you can upload reference images, I wanted the results to be 100% pure. So please disregard any gibberish text on any logos. Hopefully, in the next update to this experiment, the inclusion of text on an image will work much better.

I present each NBA team’s initial, unaltered Midjourney-designed new logo choices.

Atlanta Hawks

I love these and can easily see the Hawks using one of these as inspiration on a new logo.

Boston Celtics

Interesting use of some Celtic elements in the logos here. Also reminds me of some Irish beer bottle labels.

Brooklyn Nets

I’m fascinated by the results for the Nets here. The tree in #1 immediately reminds me of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and could be an element used to tie history into what’s currently a pretty basic logo design. The skyline in the background of #2 is also a great upgrade.

Charlotte Hornets

I love these. Numbers 1 and 4 are my favorites, and I like how they’re brining in some of the gold which is part of the Hornets 2022–2023 City Edition “Gold Rush” uniforms.

Chicago Bulls

These are all fantastic and feel like truly iterative upgrades to what The Bulls use now. Their logo is so classic that I wouldn’t expect a drastic re-design, but more a modern touch-up, and these nail that aesthetic.

Cleveland Cavaliers

These are so unique and offer an interesting take, especially the royal crest-like elements in #3.

Dallas Mavericks

I’m in love with #3. It feels like a natural refresh of the Mavs identity and just oozes “Texas.”

Denver Nuggets

Numbers 1 & 2 are so good. With just minimal touch-ups, I think either of these could be wonderful official logos for the Nuggets. I especially love the pop of red in #1 which complements the blue and gold so well.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit has a pretty boring logo to begin with, so almost anything would be an upgrade in my book. I’m not sure any of these really nail it, but #2 seems to have the most promise. I don’t know what that monster-looking thing is in #4.

Golden State Warriors

While numbers 2 and 4 are so close to what already exists, I’m going to ignore those and focus on just how good #1 is. I love how it keeps the color scheme of the Warriors and adds a warrior-style knight helmet on top of a shield background. Such a cool result.

Houston Rockets

I’m really intrigued by #1 and #4. The futuristic building with the basketball in #1 is very sci-fi and interesting, and the star above the rocket-like structure in #4 does a nice job of tying in the Texas/Houston element into the design.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have a classic logo that hasn’t changed much at all throughout the team’s history. I do like #4, and assuming those elements of the skyline and river have a tie-in to Indiana, that could be a nice secondary logo.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are another team with a boring existing logo, but I’m not sure Midjourney aced the assignment here. I do think #2 shows promise; the variety of landscapes plays into the narrative of California’s beauty, so this could be a fun direction to explore.

Los Angeles Lakers

I love #1 and #3. The Lakers colors infused with California landscape elements is a beautiful combination.

Memphis Grizzlies

These are so bad-ass; Midjourney really nailed this one. My favorite has to be #2 because of the confident and angry look of the bear.

Miami Heat

These are a total slam dunk by Midjourney. From #1 using the basketball as a sun in front of a palm tree, to #2 with that warm color palette and palm trees, to #3’s sand and palm trees with scorching hot-looking sky, I can’t tell which is my favorite.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks already have such an iconic logo that it’s hard to top it, but incorporating some of these realistic elements on the deer head could be a nice, natural upgrade. Well done, Midjourney.

Minnesota Timberwolves

These are so good that my mind is blown. #1 takes what the T-Wolves have now but makes it meaner and much more awesome. The trees in #3 and #4 also add in that Minnesota aesthetic which brings the logo to a whole new level. Just fix that gibberish text on any one of these and they’re ready to go!

New Orleans Pelicans

Each of these is an upgrade to the current Pelicans logo in my opinion. I also really like the flourish in #2 which feel very native to New Orleans.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are hard to do, especially for AI which has trouble building off a nickname. That said, I think #2 and #3 are the standouts by tastefully incorporating the skyline. I also like how in #2, it’s as if you’re look from the top-down through a basketball hoop.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The design of these really does scream “storm,” and while you can’t really draw “thunder,” the movement and chaos in these helps illustrate that point pretty well.

Orlando Magic

The more I look at these, the more I like them. The typeface in #3 really does have a magician-like feel to it. The devilish-looking figure in #4 definitely screams magic to me too. I like the copper color really playing heavily into #1—to the best of my knowledge, it’s never appeared in their color scheme at any point, but could really make for an interesting palette.

Philadelphia 76ers

I’m digging the style of #4. Has a very retro feel to it and with the right text, could be a nice design.

Phoenix Suns

A phoenix (bird) representing Phoenix (the city) in front of a sun? So good.

Portland Trail Blazers

Probably the most challenging team to create a new logo for in AI, but #3 is pretty interesting to me. The tree on the top can be a nice representation of Portland’s flora, and it kind of looks like a trail below it, so if they want something less abstract, #3 has a nice direction to start with.

Sacramento Kings

Well Midjourney really nailed the color scheme and the whole “king” descriptor. I think #1 is my favorite as it seems the most regal and that crest is really nice. I like the drawing of the face in #4 too. Perhaps moving that face into the crest of #1 is the winning move?

San Antonio Spurs

When your team name is something so specific as a spur, it’s limiting what you can do, but I like what Midjourney did here by pulling in some of the San Antonio aesthetic. I would also love to see this cream-color from #3 replace the white in their uniforms, and include some of the orange accents. It would really liven up their uniforms.

Toronto Raptors

These are very cool—but half of them couldn't work because of science. Since we now know dinosaurs looked more like birds than the traditional reptile representations of our youth, it hurts that scary Velociraptor-from-Jurassic-Park tone that the Raptors have going for them. Perhaps #1 and #4 could offer some good inspiration for a logo evolution though.

Utah Jazz

Hard to find anything nice to say about these other than perhaps the noise and randomness of these logos is a visual representation of the chaos of Jazz music. Number 4 brings in the mountains of Utah so that’s a plus.

Washington Wizards

Some interesting interpretations here that bring in a bit of the element of wizardry (stars, moons). I also like the “W” in #2 and the attempted “Wizards” typeface in #4.