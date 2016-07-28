Why MTV Classics Will Be a Dud
MTV classics Laguna Beach, Daria, Cribs, and more coming back to cable
VH1 Classic will be rebranded as MTV Classic, a nostalgic mix of the network’s most iconic shows, it was announced Thursday. Favorites like Laguna Beach, Punk’d, Beavis & Butt-head, and Daria will all feature on the new channel, launching Aug. 1.
Why will this be a dud? Let me count the ways:
- Who wants to watch cable anymore? This should be an online portal available on Apple TV/Fire TV/Chromecast, mobile and other devices, available on-demand
- If I want to watch 90’s music videos, I’ll go to YouTube or VEVO
- Standard Definition. Yuck
- Millennials are cutting the cord. They don’t want or have cable
- The fact that the first hour of this channel launching is a replay of the first hour of MTV shows how out of touch with the audience they are. Nobody that grew up in the 90’s and early 00’s was alive or old enough to watch the first hour of MTV when it launched — there’s no nostalgia there.