The 2017 World Series

Alex Bregman slashes a single into shallow left. Derek Fisher, brought in to pinch run for Brian McCann, jumps from second, beats the throw home by plenty. The Dodgers lose to the Houston Astros in the bottom of the tenth, thirteen runs to twelve. I am disappointed and exhausted and slightly relieved — finally the knot in my chest can begin to unwind. Finally I can embrace what’s been coming for hours, all that was inevitable from the moment Kershaw gave up a three run shot to stupidly-coiffed overnight villain Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the fourth. My father offers me a ride home. Despite the fact that the baseball game has lasted five and a half hours, I decline. Too much adrenaline in my blood, too much pressure in my skull, too much Red Stripe in my belly. I need to walk it off.

After a game like this, an emotional marathon the Dodgers won and lost several times over, the question must be asked — why do I find myself in this position? Why am I walking in a daze thru a silent downtown Los Angeles frozen still on a late Sunday night? I was born here, yes, but so were plenty of others. We are not all of us Dodger fans. Surely those without a stake in the outcome of this series are having a finer Sunday than I, the amateur DJs and the Hollywood strivers and the Twitter scenesters. Surely it would feel better to be tossing off pithy bon mots about the inanity of the sport itself, to be preparing for the week ahead with a last little bit of Netflix, to be unaware these games are even taking place. It is my choice to care about the Dodgers, to be emotionally invested in a sport as cruelly random as baseball. Every day I am continuing to choose to care.

What are we getting out of this? Those involved in playing and presenting the game are all fabulously wealthy but what about the fans, those for whom the games are ostensibly played? We get long yawning afternoons under a wide sun, large beers for which we pay far too much––and is that all? Are we simply a nation of masochists?

We are not, no, but we are a nation of strangers. We are atomized, unknown to one another. Existence in the twentyfirst century is defined by ever-increasing alienation; to live is to be become further estranged from those around us, from ourselves. The ties that once bound have slackened; faith, nationalism, family, all on the wane. What still has the power to bring together several million from vastly different socioeconomic cohorts, to foster solidarity amongst fascistic landlords and overeager leftists and all the rest just trying to get along and have a good time hanging with friends on the weekend? Why else will City Hall bathe itself in blue for all those flying down freeways to see and smile at? We may not take pride in one another but we can all take pride in the Dodgers.

We know what we are in for. The disappointment is an inevitability. It is certain, swift, inescapable. And not only Dodger fans; for twentynine out of thirty fanbases the year is a waste, a “part of the process,” a missed opportunity. Even the champions will eventually be disappointed — there’s always next year to be a loser, to be ignominiously sent into the offseason by a twentythree year old Puerto Rican kid who sends three pitches over the ivycoated outfield walls. There is no eternal victor, no ultimate triumph. Major league baseball never ends. There is only losing and the time between losses.

Like life itself; as in baseball there is no way to “win,” to achieve a discrete, final goal. None of us gets out of this alive, so why bother with all the chaff? Why not take the easy way out, skip to the end and avoid a lifetime of sorrow and suffering and ennui? Camus tackled the question in The Myth of Sisyphus; if we are constantly denied that which we seek, if there is no meaning behind the struggle, why struggle at all? Why continue pushing the rock up the hill, why play yet another season that will end in tragedy? To be a baseball fan is to be brave, to acknowledge and accept the facts of our existence. In so doing we are freed.

The Dodgers will in all likelihood fall to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish have not held up their ends of the bargain. Justin Turner’s bat has gone ice cold. Kenley Jansen has reminded us he is mortal. Brandon Morrow was asked to do too much. All of this is fine. It won’t end the way I want, but it was never going to. I am simply grateful that it has happened and that I have seen it. Baseball doesn’t mean anything except what it means to us.