Thirteen People Who Had Foreknowledge of JFK’s Assassination

13). President Lyndon Baines Johnson

The Party And The Duck

On the evening before the assassination, a party was held at oil tycoon, Clint Murchison’s house in Dallas, Texas. Among those in attendance were Vice President Lyndon Johnson and FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover.

Johnson’s mistress, Madeline Duncan was also in attendance at this party, and after Johnson emerged from a closed door meeting in one of the rooms in the house, he told Madeline, “Those [expletive deleted] Kennedys will never embarrass me again. That’s no threat, that’s a promise.”

During the motorcade through Dallas the following day, a group of four police motorcycles and the secret service follow-up car trailed JFK’s limo, with Vice President Johnson’s vehicle behind them. As all the vehicles turned onto Elm Street, Johnson—sitting in the rear passenger seat next to his wife and Senator Ralph Yarborough—is said to have ducked just as (or before) the first shot was fired, even though no one else initially responded to any of the first shots being fired, including the secret service agents riding in the car between Kennedy and Johnson. (The Presidential Motorcade Schematic Listing showing the order of all the cars in the motorcade, as well as all the occupants’ seating positions in those cars, can be reviewed here).

William Altgens (Photo 6) Colorized For Vehicle Occupant Clarity

In the famous Altegens photo (6), Kennedy can be seen reacting to being struck by a projectile in the throat, while secret service agents John Ready and Paul Landis (riding on the exterior of the passenger side of the follow-up car) can be seen gazing behind them, over their right shoulders, but no one is taking cover or any other furtive action yet, except Lyndon Johnson who has already ducked, evidenced by his absence from his position in the back seat of his car.

A tale was later crafted that Agent Rufus Youngblood leapt into action front the front seat, pushing Johnson down in the back seat and covering Johnson with his body (he even received a medal for this supposed act of bravery).

Here’s how Lyndon Johnson described it to the Warren Commission:

“I was startled by a sharp report or explosion, but I had no time to speculate as to its origin because Agent Youngblood turned in a flash, immediately after the first explosion, hitting me on the shoulder, and shouted to all of us in the back seat to get down. I was pushed down by Agent Youngblood. Almost in the same moment in which he hit or pushed me, he vaulted over the back seat and sat on me. I was bent over under the weight of Agent Youngblood’s body, toward Mrs. Johnson and Senator Yarborough.”

However, Senator Yarborough, riding in the back seat with Johnson (next to Johnson’s wife), came forward to announce that this claim was an outright lie; that Youngblood did no such thing. Yarborough unabashedly refuted Johnson’s spurious claim in the book Crossfire - The Plot That Killed Kennedy by Jim Marrs:

“However, former Texas senator Ralph Yarborough, who was sitting beside Johnson that day, told this author: ‘It just didn’t happen…. It was a small car, Johnson was a big man, tall. His knees were up against his chin as it was. There was no room for that to happen.’ Yarborough recalled that both Johnson and Youngblood ducked down as the shooting began and that Youngblood never left the front seat. Yarborough said Youngblood held a small walkie-talkie over the back of the car’s seat and that he and Johnson both put their ears to the device. He added: ‘They had it turned down real low. I couldn’t hear what they were listening to.’”

Even if Lyndon Johnson didn’t duck until the first shot was fired, why is it that only he and Agent Youngblood reacted to the first shot(s) while no one else in the crowd or motorcade had yet, including in JFK’s own limo where he was shot in the throat?

Did Lyndon Johnson and Agent Youngblood—expecting to hear shots—respond prematurely because of their foreknowledge? The remark Johnson made to Madeline Duncan the night before at the Murchison party would strongly suggest so. And even Oswald’s murderer, Jack Ruby, pointed an accusatory finger at President Johnson.

For more eye-opening information on Lyndon Johnson’s dark rise to the presidency and his connection to the murder of JFK, I cannot recommend enough, the banned episode from the documentary The Men Who Killed Kennedy. The episode revealing the true Lyndon Johnson and his connection to the assassination is entitled The Guilty Men, and you can watch it here.