Cam Newton is a Fantasy Flop and other revelations from week 3 of fantasy football

I’m not totally sure what QB Passer Rating means, but Cam’s is not good right now. Last season, the issue of Cam getting hit so much started to become a real issue, as his health seemed to stunt the upside that he has generated for himself with his running. He’s being sacked on 11% of his pass attempts, 2nd in the league. Newton’s 61.4% completion percentage and 83 pass attempts puts him in the company of players like Deshaun Watson and Brian Hoyer. This week, Kelvin Benjamin was added to the list of injured Carolina pass-catchers, making Newton even less attractive an option. Think seriously about dropping Newton this week, as his matchup against the Patriots on Sunday is not going to do you any favors.

Here are some other thoughts that I had while watching the NFL this weekend and hearing the fantasy pundits’ reactions…

Jaguars

Blake Bortles was helped out by a solid running game, and is a streaming QB consideration moving forward. Marcedes Lewis will not be a thing. I’d rather have Marquis Lee than Allen Hurns.

Ravens

NOBODY on this squad is fantasy relevant. Not. One. Their injuries to key O-linemen seems to have shot both Terrance West and Buck Allen’s fantasy values, and Joe Flacco just looks bad, perhaps even hurt. I might have to drop the Ravens D/ST this week.