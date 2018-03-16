Free Agency’s Biggest Fantasy Football Grade Changes All the moves you need to care about, and a few you don’t

Free agency is one of the most exciting times in the football calendar. It’s the little hit that us football fanatics need to get us through the offseason. Fantasy football value is a product of talent and opportunity, and this time represents a shift in the latter for many of our favorite, and least favorite, players.

Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry to Cleveland

I explained my reason for optimism for Taylor earlier this week. Taylor has the right skillset for Cleveland. The Browns offense is suddenly much improved with the Browns acquisition of Landry, an addition that adds to a stable that already includes Josh Gordon, David Njoku, and Corey Coleman, though experts are saying that the Browns are poised to bring in another receiver to fill his spot. The Browns are almost surely going to draft a QB, but the Browns trading a 3rd round pick for Taylor speaks to a strong chance of getting an honest shot at a season of starting for the Browns.

Landry, on the other hand, goes from a situation in Miami where he was one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL with respect to receptions. In his 4 seasons in Miami, Landry has averaged 100 receptions per season, a fate that won’t repeat itself in Cleveland.

Both of these players’ values, by the way, are hurt by the legendary Joe Thomas announcing his retirement. I can only guess, but I suppose he felt uncomfortable being on a Browns team that had the potential to go over .500.

Jimmy Graham to Green Bay

Graham’s last season in Seattle was an up-and-down one. He had stretches of amazing production, scoring 5 TD’s in a 4 game stretch, and he ended the season with 10 total TD’s and the spot of TE #6.

Last season, the Packers 2 best TE’s were Martellus Bennet and Lance Kendricks, who combined for 41 receptions for 436 yards and 1 TD. Combined, these 2 would have been the #25 TE in PPR scoring last season. I expect Graham to be better than that, but there’s a large gulf between how the Packers have traditionally used TE’s and the featured role Graham would have to play to remai n a top 10 fantasy option.

Allen Robinson to Chicago

Robinson’s last healthy season with Jacksonville was a disappointment, to say the least, though it was due at least in part to Jacksonville’s offense struggling to produce anything in the way of yardage at the time. Robinson’s move to Chicago signals his return to an unquestioned starting role, and I don’t think anyone believes Mitchell Trubisky is too large a downgrade from Blake Bortles. If he can stay healthy, Robinson’s going to have an opportunity to return to the sort of elite role that we saw in 2015, when he set a Jaguar’s franchise record with 14 TD’s to go along with his 1400 yards.

Kirk Cousins to Minnesota

You like that?

Last season showed us that Minnesota could produce on offense in a major way, with Case Keenum finishing as the #14 QB in fantasy scoring last season, and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs finishing as the #9 and #19 WR’s, respectively. Cousins offers a significant upgrade at the QB position. He was already a great fantasy QB in Washington, and I don’t think he’ll move up into the highest tier of fantasy QB production, but his opportunity to produce in Minnesota is more stable than it would have been had he stayed in Washington.

AJ McCarron to Buffalo

In Cincinatti McCarron had the outside chance of getting to operate a dynamic Bengals offense. He doesn’t have that same opportunity in Buffalo, not withstanding the fact that the Bills are still going to draft their next franchise QB.

Donte Moncrief to Jacksonville

He’s joining a crowded and talented receiving corps, but this offense has shown far more potential for spurring receiver production of late than Indianapolis. If the chips fall and he lands a starting role, he’ll be in a good spot, but there’s a lot of mouths to feed here.

Isaiah Crowell to New York

Crowell will go from a situation with the Browns where he struggled to eek out a starting role to a situation in New York where he’ll… struggle to eek out a starting role. Crowell steps in to replace the retired Matt Forte in the struggle for RB relevancy with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

Danny Amendola to Miami

As a Miami fan, my assessment here might be a product of my being upset with the Dolphins, but I’m not all too excited about Amendola’s prospects here. Though he’ll likely find himself in a more prominent role than he was in the target-rich environment of New England, the Miami offense is not quite as prolific, and so Amendola’s ceiling is lowered somewhat.

John Brown to Baltimore

Baltimore’s best fantasy WR last season was Mike Wallace, who ranked 38 overall in PPR, which highlights the fact that Baltimore’s receiving corps is one of the least talented in the NFL. Brown’s move gives him a better QB than he would have had in Arizona, but I have my doubts as to whether the talent of a receiver like Brown is all that has been holding the Ravens back all this time.

Dion Lewis to Tennessee

The Derrick Henry love affair didn’t last very long, as Dion Lewis’ signing represents a far higher profile second RB for the Titans than most anticipated. Whereas Bill Belichik is a swinger, unpredictably going from RB to RB on any given Sunday, the Titans seem to have a steady dance partner, and that’s not likely to change so long as Henry is healthy.