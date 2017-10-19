Toronto Blue Jays Hot Stove: How to “Beef Up the Offence”

After recent comments from manager, John Gibbons, Jays From the Couch looks at how the Toronto Blue Jays can beef up their offence

In 2017, the Toronto Blue Jays ranked 26th in all of Major League Baseball with 693 runs. They only scored three more runs than the Phillies. That’s how bad things went this year. Part of their inability to score runs has to do with the incredible lack of speed this team displayed. Not only did they manage only five triples, they stole 53 bases all year. That’s good for 29th, 19 more than the last place Orioles. Heck, they couldn’t even use their speed to stay out of double plays:

Recently, John Gibbons took to explaining his take on what the team needs to do this offseason. He joined Prime Time Sports and said “№1, I think we got to beef up the offence. We still have basically the core group but I think to add a little offence and hopefully a little bit more team speed.” He took it a bit further and specified what he would be looking for: “We’ve been hunting for a leadoff guy for a while now in Toronto. That would be ideal but I’m not sure if those guys are available.”

Before that, Ross Atkins commented on the topic as well. He said that the Blue Jays would be ‘open to trades’ and that team speed is ‘really hard to address in free agency’. Putting all of this together, the logical assumption is that this front office will be looking to addressing the speed component via the trade route. So, what options does that provide?

