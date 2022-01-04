I’m 10 Years Sober Today

Garden, Christmas Day, 2021

Every year I write something about being sober and put it somewhere on the internet. I always start by thanking people. I could not have done this alone, not for one day. There are too many people to mention by name, I could sincerely thank hundreds of people. But there are a few I always call out.

The absolute first step in my getting sober happened a few years before I did, when I read Rob Delaney’s long essay on Tumblr about being an alcoholic and getting sober. That was the first time I saw myself in someone else, someone who was sober. I started to think about that as a path I needed to take. Thanks Rob for bearing your soul and probably saving my life!

I’d also like to thank Marc Maron and Dave Jargowsky, who modeled sobriety for me before I understood what it meant, and later, took me to my first meeting. Bros before Stroh’s. You guys are the best.

Thanks to Jake Fogelnest, who spent over an hour with me on the phone, when we were almost strangers, talking me through my last drink as I sobbed while pacing Hollywood Blvd. Believe it or not, it wasn’t as fun as it sounds.

Let’s throw in a “giving the benefit of the doubt” thank you to Paul Scheer, who introduced me to Jake not too long before this, *maybe* because he thought I needed help? If not, Paul is just cool and should be thanked anyway. Thanks Paul! Or not.

No one is more important to my sobriety than my wife Darlene, for both her support and her love, since before I even quit drinking.

The main reason I write something is to remind everyone in my sphere that if they are struggling, they are not alone, there are other ways, and I can help. So whether you are struggling or just trying to waste time on the internet, here are some “then and now’s” about what it was like for me as a drinker and what it’s like for me now.

Qualifier: I’m not trying to brag or imply my life is now perfect. It is not, nor am I. But outlining things that got better is what attracts people to sobriety, which is why I’m writing this.

Then: I used to spend every waking hour either drinking, being hungover, or plotting the next time I could drink. Sometimes these overlapped.

Now: While I’m sure it must have happened at some point, I honestly don’t remember even thinking about having a drink since I’ve been sober.

Then: I felt like shit, all the time. Acid reflux, fatigue, headaches, foggy brain, etc.

Now: On a daily basis, I feel better/healthier at 47 than I did at 27. No joke. Alcohol is that toxic.

Then: I constantly struggled in jobs and with debt. I was $88K in debt by 28. My wife and I, who both worked, were very lucky to have maybe $60K to our names the day I got sober, at 37.

Now: I was able to retire at 40 after selling my businesses three and a half years after getting sober.

Then: I got divorced.

Now: I’m happily married to my second wife. We love each other, are great communicators, and she can count on me to be there for her as a partner.

Then: My wife wasn’t sure she wanted to start a family with me because I drank.

Now: I have a wonderful, loving relationship with my daughter who was born 89 days after my last drink. She and I talk about addiction and recovery, which will help her down the road.

Then: I smoked while I drank, too. I always smelled like shit, had bad breath and a smoker’s cough, not to mention bronchitis 4 times a year.

Now: I’m almost 9 years off the smokes. My lungs feel great. I hike for miles. However, it’s unlikely I’ve heard the last from all those cigarettes.

Then: Whether you were looking at my blood labs, scans, physical appearance, etc., I had become very unhealthy physically. For instance, I had become pre-diabetic.

Now: While I still have some health issues that are the consequences of my long-term drinking, and other non-drinking related issues, my overall physical health went from a 2 on a scale of 1 to 10 to an 8. I can hike for hours now and do so most days!

Then: Drinking buddies. Spending time with other people who prioritized their addiction over our friendship, while I often did the same. We tend to find each other, because it’s not socially acceptable to drink by yourselves, and you want to drink the way you want to drink.

Now: Strong friendships built around mutual respect and shared values. My relationships are now extremely honest, sincere, dependable and intentional. Boundaries aren’t often needed, but when they are, they’re respected. We share with each other an ever increasing level of vulnerability that gets to the core of what it means to be human.

Then: My self-esteem was terrible. I hated myself and figured everyone else did too. Checking my phone/email the next morning to try and figure out what had happened was humiliating. Who did I upset or offend? There were never enough Intervention marathons on AMC to make me stop hating myself.

Now: I still hate myself because I’m a former Catholic, but not as much as before. Thanks therapy!

Then: Squandered time, money, opportunity and love. So much life, gone.

Now: I use my time and resources wisely, often with great results.

Then: I was a bitter ex-Catholic without any spiritual life whatsoever.

Now: I’m a bitter ex-Catholic with a thriving spiritual life that has nothing to do with God or religion.

Then: I was a Republican.

Now: I am a Democrat. I could have only said this one thing to demonstrate how much I’ve changed and saved everyone the time of reading this whole list!

Then: Drove drunk the mile from the bar to my house all the time, terrified of getting pulled over, but not terrified enough not to drive.

Now: I never worry about getting pulled over. A lot of that has to do with being white, and a man, rather than being sober, to be fair. Which itself is a dynamic I wasn’t even capable of contemplating while I was drinking.

Then: I thought I was neurotypical and tried to fit into a world that wasn’t built for me.

Now: I was diagnosed as autistic and can learn about myself and who I am. That never would have happened while I was drinking. Never.

Then: I dragged people to the bar. I encouraged people to stay. I bought people drinks. I tried to keep them in my world.

Now: Over the past 10 years I’ve been the first point of contact for 17 people who are now sober. This is literally unbelievable to me and the best thing ever.

Then: I was unable to show up in the ways people needed me.

Now: I look for places and ways to be of service, rather than looking for places to hide.

If you are struggling, please ask someone, anyone, for help. I’m here if you need me.

I am so grateful to be sober. Neither my life, nor sobriety, are perfect, or even close. But for me and so many others, it has gotten so much better.

P.S. I’d like to thank Sara Benincasa for providing great feedback on my first draft. Love you Sara!