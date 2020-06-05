How Burger King Keeps Failing at Marketing
Can they get back on track?
Burger King used to be in a constant fight with McDonald’s for the title of number one fast food chain in the world. They were almost as emblematic, had almost as much money, and were serving almost as many burgers. They were like the little brother who always wanted to beat the older one. They always had to be better than their sibling. It was all fun and games.
Then through the past decade, Burger King started to trail behind. In 2012, they lost their number 2 spot to the big sister Wendy’s. Today, Burger King is struggling to hold a narrow lead ahead of Taco Bell, and they’re only 5th in the world in number of locations worldwide. Not so long ago, they had 11 eleven consecutive quarters of same-store sales decline, a massive hit for any company.
Clearly, there’s something off with the fast-food chain. What’s the reason behind this downfall? Well, a series of odd marketing faux-pas. Could those have been avoided? Most definitely.
Let’s look at how marketing done wrong can drag a power brand down instead of pushing it to new heights.
Note: I do not endorse and/or support fast-food chains in general. I am only presenting this story as a marketing case study, nothing else. Respect your body, eat well.
Mistake #1: Not convincing their franchises
In the summer of 2018, McDonald’s announced a plan to invest $6 billion in most of its US restaurants over the course of 2 years. Part of the plan was to bring those now familiar digital menu boards to most of their restaurants. Another part was to give the restaurants a nice design upgrade.
Burger King announced the same thing with “The Burger King of the Future”. But there wasn’t any mention of either a timeline or a budget. Especially when you’re a fast food chain, you need to put your money where your mouth is (pun intended), and you need to do it… fast.
Marketing also encompasses internal communication. A lot of the investment money when a big fast-food chain decides to have a facelift of their restaurants will come out of the franchisees’ pocket. They’re the ones who own the restaurants, and they will have to pay for most of the upgrades. McDonald’s is excellent at communicating with their owners and convincing them to invest their money in upgrades, on a global scale.
Burger King on the other hand, has been lacking that skill. No timeline, no budget, and still no digital menu boards in most of their restaurants. Not being able to convince your number one ambassadors (your franchisees) can have a massive negative impact on your brand image and your efficiency as a company.
Mistake #2: Not seizing untapped opportunities
As a brand, it’s your job to identify untapped business opportunities within your niche. For instance, Nike covers a wide range of sports. Basketball, running, tennis, gymnastics, skateboarding… Apple is iconic for their iPhone but they don’t only do that: earbuds, headphones, tablets, laptops, computers…
As a fast-food chain, Burger King has failed to capitalise where McDonald’s made a killing: the breakfast. The more times of the day you can serve your clients food they love, the more they’ll come and try it. And the more you create a strong identity around it, the more they’ll come back to eat more.
The McDonald’s egg muffin is world famous, so is the McCafé. Have you ever heard of the café from Burger King? I bet you haven’t, but they have it and it’s called the BK Café.
People who like fast food in the morning don’t get their breakfast at Burger King, they go to the competition. We all know the McFlurry too, the iconic bucket ice cream from the M brand. Burger King’s ice cream doesn’t even have a catchy name, and it’s not nearly as famous.
Mistake #3: The Impossible Whopper Epic Fail
Ok, Burger King does have one signature product: The Whopper. But unfortunately, they recently caused damage to this only staple.
The Impossible Whopper is a vegetarian burger released in August 2019. The intention behind it was to surf the ever-rising vegetarian wave, which remains trendy, and can justify a higher price point. The plan in itself made sense in terms of marketing. But then, things went South.
Vegans started suing Burger King when it was revealed that the chain cooks its meatless paddies in the same pan they use for meat. As reported in the New York Times in September 2019: “The class-action suit accuses Burger King of undertaking ‘false and misleading business practices’ in the marketing and sale of its meatless burgers, and notes that vegans would not purchase the Impossible patties if they knew they had been prepared next to meat options.”
The argument of whether or not the complaint from the vegans made sense is outside of the realm of this article. But their action was enough to have dramatic consequences for Burger King. For starters, they failed to quickly react to the news of the lawsuit, while it was definitely manageable. Their burger was advertised as vegetarian, not vegan, and they could have figured out the whole “cooking meatless paddies in a pan that has touched meat” argument. But they didn’t, and they paid a high price for it.
They had anticipated U.S. same-store sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter of the release of their new product. They ended up at a mere 0.6%. Talk about a breakthrough. The number of average daily orders of The Impossible Whopper dropped from an already appalling 32, to 28. In comparison, the regular Whopper sells about 234 times a day.
Mistake #4: The return of The King
You might not have noticed this (you would be forgiven) but Burger King recently released an ad featuring a mascot they had abandoned back in the 80s: The King.
You can bring some things back from the 80s, it’s called fashion. It’s an endless cycle. But don’t bring back a mascot that was not working then. It won’t do any better now.
This mascot didn’t do any of the jobs it was supposed to get done. In fact, it did quite the opposite. It didn’t reinforce the brand’s image, it damaged it. People don’t even associate The King with Burger King, they have never seen him before. Have you? It didn’t create a sense of proximity with the brand, the thing is outright creepy.
McDonalds has Ronald McDonald. He’s also creepy, but he’s not only that. Everybody knows him, people connect it to the brand, and at least he doesn’t look like he’s literally just a guy wearing a plastic head and tacky jewellery. Good marketing can do wonders, but it has to be good in the first place.
Mistake #5: Who’s lovin’ it?
McDonald’s world famous slogan is “I’m Lovin’ it”, and everybody knows that. Do you know Burger King’s slogan? Exactly. It’s “Have It Your Way”. I bet you could tell the 2 main colors used by McDonalds. Red and yellow. What about Burger King’s logo? You can probably draw McDonald’s logo on the spot. Burger King’s logo is not hard to draw either, but you can’t draw it right here right now.
There is something in marketing called brand loyalty. Brand loyalty is the tendency of consumers to continuously purchase one brand’s products over another. Consumer behaviour patterns indicate that consumers will continue to buy products from a company that has fostered a trusting relationship.
Brand loyalty is built through different factors. The main ones are: iconic products, a recognisable mascot, a catchy slogan, and a strong visual identity. Whatever your field is, a strong identity will always help attract and retain more customers, because they will gradually identify and relate more to your brand.
Overall, uniform, understood, worldwide communication has been a big problem for Burger King. As a result, their brand’s credibility, recognition and economics have taken a toll.
Looking ahead
The interesting thing is that Burger King doesn’t seem to learn too much from their mistakes. In 2018, Burger King Russia promised free food for life and a cash prize of around $50,000 to any woman who could get pregnant by a soccer superstar. It sounds crazy, but it’s true. In 2019, Burger King New Zealand tried to advertise their Vietnamese Sweet Child Tendercrisp sandwiches with pictures of people eating it with chopsticks. That didn’t go well either.
The first step in straightening Burger King’s communication would be to understand how to manage their internal communication to their franchises. This will help laying a fresh new ground for a uniformed communication. From there, they will be able to roll out a global coherent campaign plan, with the same identity, the same values, and definitely not the same blunders.
Note: More recently, Burger King successfully ran a viral Twitter campaign by liking really old tweets from Internet personalities. The influencers tweeted about it questioning what this was all about, and it got the hype started. The company has been pretty successful on social with other posts too, there’s just been a lot of blunders on the side. Let’s see what lies ahead of The King of burgers.
Thanks a lot for reading, until next time!