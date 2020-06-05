How Burger King Keeps Failing at Marketing

Mistake #1: Not convincing their franchises

In the summer of 2018, McDonald’s announced a plan to invest $6 billion in most of its US restaurants over the course of 2 years. Part of the plan was to bring those now familiar digital menu boards to most of their restaurants. Another part was to give the restaurants a nice design upgrade.

Burger King announced the same thing with “The Burger King of the Future”. But there wasn’t any mention of either a timeline or a budget. Especially when you’re a fast food chain, you need to put your money where your mouth is (pun intended), and you need to do it… fast.

Marketing also encompasses internal communication. A lot of the investment money when a big fast-food chain decides to have a facelift of their restaurants will come out of the franchisees’ pocket. They’re the ones who own the restaurants, and they will have to pay for most of the upgrades. McDonald’s is excellent at communicating with their owners and convincing them to invest their money in upgrades, on a global scale.

Burger King on the other hand, has been lacking that skill. No timeline, no budget, and still no digital menu boards in most of their restaurants. Not being able to convince your number one ambassadors (your franchisees) can have a massive negative impact on your brand image and your efficiency as a company.

Mistake #2: Not seizing untapped opportunities

As a brand, it’s your job to identify untapped business opportunities within your niche. For instance, Nike covers a wide range of sports. Basketball, running, tennis, gymnastics, skateboarding… Apple is iconic for their iPhone but they don’t only do that: earbuds, headphones, tablets, laptops, computers…

As a fast-food chain, Burger King has failed to capitalise where McDonald’s made a killing: the breakfast. The more times of the day you can serve your clients food they love, the more they’ll come and try it. And the more you create a strong identity around it, the more they’ll come back to eat more.

The McDonald’s egg muffin is world famous, so is the McCafé. Have you ever heard of the café from Burger King? I bet you haven’t, but they have it and it’s called the BK Café.

Justin Sullivan — Getty Images

People who like fast food in the morning don’t get their breakfast at Burger King, they go to the competition. We all know the McFlurry too, the iconic bucket ice cream from the M brand. Burger King’s ice cream doesn’t even have a catchy name, and it’s not nearly as famous.

The Oreo Fusion from Burger King (Source)

Mistake #3: The Impossible Whopper Epic Fail

Ok, Burger King does have one signature product: The Whopper. But unfortunately, they recently caused damage to this only staple.

Source: Techcrunch

The Impossible Whopper is a vegetarian burger released in August 2019. The intention behind it was to surf the ever-rising vegetarian wave, which remains trendy, and can justify a higher price point. The plan in itself made sense in terms of marketing. But then, things went South.

Vegans started suing Burger King when it was revealed that the chain cooks its meatless paddies in the same pan they use for meat. As reported in the New York Times in September 2019: “The class-action suit accuses Burger King of undertaking ‘false and misleading business practices’ in the marketing and sale of its meatless burgers, and notes that vegans would not purchase the Impossible patties if they knew they had been prepared next to meat options.”

The argument of whether or not the complaint from the vegans made sense is outside of the realm of this article. But their action was enough to have dramatic consequences for Burger King. For starters, they failed to quickly react to the news of the lawsuit, while it was definitely manageable. Their burger was advertised as vegetarian, not vegan, and they could have figured out the whole “cooking meatless paddies in a pan that has touched meat” argument. But they didn’t, and they paid a high price for it.

They had anticipated U.S. same-store sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter of the release of their new product. They ended up at a mere 0.6%. Talk about a breakthrough. The number of average daily orders of The Impossible Whopper dropped from an already appalling 32, to 28. In comparison, the regular Whopper sells about 234 times a day.

Mistake #4: The return of The King

You might not have noticed this (you would be forgiven) but Burger King recently released an ad featuring a mascot they had abandoned back in the 80s: The King.

The Burger King, from Burger King (Source)

You can bring some things back from the 80s, it’s called fashion. It’s an endless cycle. But don’t bring back a mascot that was not working then. It won’t do any better now.

This mascot didn’t do any of the jobs it was supposed to get done. In fact, it did quite the opposite. It didn’t reinforce the brand’s image, it damaged it. People don’t even associate The King with Burger King, they have never seen him before. Have you? It didn’t create a sense of proximity with the brand, the thing is outright creepy.

McDonalds has Ronald McDonald. He’s also creepy, but he’s not only that. Everybody knows him, people connect it to the brand, and at least he doesn’t look like he’s literally just a guy wearing a plastic head and tacky jewellery. Good marketing can do wonders, but it has to be good in the first place.

Mistake #5: Who’s lovin’ it?

McDonald’s world famous slogan is “I’m Lovin’ it”, and everybody knows that. Do you know Burger King’s slogan? Exactly. It’s “Have It Your Way”. I bet you could tell the 2 main colors used by McDonalds. Red and yellow. What about Burger King’s logo? You can probably draw McDonald’s logo on the spot. Burger King’s logo is not hard to draw either, but you can’t draw it right here right now.

There is something in marketing called brand loyalty. Brand loyalty is the tendency of consumers to continuously purchase one brand’s products over another. Consumer behaviour patterns indicate that consumers will continue to buy products from a company that has fostered a trusting relationship.

Brand loyalty is built through different factors. The main ones are: iconic products, a recognisable mascot, a catchy slogan, and a strong visual identity. Whatever your field is, a strong identity will always help attract and retain more customers, because they will gradually identify and relate more to your brand.

Overall, uniform, understood, worldwide communication has been a big problem for Burger King. As a result, their brand’s credibility, recognition and economics have taken a toll.