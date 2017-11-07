Carlos Santana belongs among elite Indians first basemen

CLEVELAND — The top compliment you can give Carlos Santana is that his name belongs. When you think of the elite first basemen in Cleveland Indians history, Santana is worthy of inclusion in that group.

The Indians’ tradition at the position dates to Hal Trosky and has been nearly as much of a staple in Cleveland as the team’s recently-disposed, kinda-sorta-maybe-offensive logo. The recent vintage has included Jim Thome, Travis Hafner, Casey Kotchman, and now Santana.

Next up is a 35-year-old, parrot-toting righty. Edwin Encarnacion is likely to play more at the not-so-hot corner, or maybe Michael Brantley will instead… or perhaps reliever Dan Otero will grab a first basemen’s mit next season, as Tito likes to mix it up sometimes.

Like virtually all still-living former Indians, Santana will likely leave Cleveland before winning a World Series title. As recently as this spring, he had talked about never wanting to leave, because nobody ever wants to leave Cleveland. Last year at this time, he was finishing up another pretty good season followed by a pretty good run in the playoffs. That feels like about a year ago.

In 154 games this season, Santana hit .259 with 23 homers and 79 RBIs. His OPS is .818, about 8 points better than his career mark. Not his best year, but just good enough to ensure he’ll get paid more than Cleveland can offer him. With consistent production and lack of injuries the most common theme of his final years on the team, he will walk away and land himself a fatty paycheck.

Santana, 31, (presumably) loves living… somewhere. I can’t find anything about where he lives. He appears to have at least a part-time residence in Cleveland, but I’m sure he lives somewhere else in the offseason. Nobody willingly lives here in the offseason. He has done fine work with the Boys and Girls Club, which provides after school programs for young people. Perhaps playing for the Seattle Mariners could be in his future- playing for the Mariners is a great way to make tons of money while perennially missing the playoffs.

As a ballplayer, Santana has a rare trait. In baseball, it is hard to play multiple positions while generally being known as a defensive liability, but Santana did that, opening up countless positions for other players. He won zero Gold Gloves, which is what most players do, but to truly appreciate his defense you had to watch him every day for the approximately one season where he actually became a solid defensive first baseman. Carlos is one of the best-fielding first basemen of all this season.

At the plate, dogmatic obedience to the Three True Outcomes crushed Santana’s average. He arrived with the Indians after hitting .290 in the minors. But he averaged .249 for his Indians career and never surpassed .268. He would not or could not adjust, prompting old-timers to irrational hate while routinely leading the team in on-base percentage.

Santana didn’t have many signature moments at the plate. He hit some homers in the playoffs that I can’t really remember but batted just .213 with a .722 OPS in 21 postseason games with the Indians. His failures were often overlooked, as the entire team’s choke-tastic performance in the 2017 playoffs was a bigger target.

Santana’s free agency is another reminder — as if the Indians needed one — that the glory days are behind this current group. Wait. No they’re not. Franciso Lindor, Jose Ramirez, and Corey Kluber will not be free agents until 2022. No need to panic.

Teixeira arrived with a minor deal with the Dodgers to offload Casey Blake at the trading deadline. Silly Dodgers! It put him right in the middle of a rebuilding effor from the first pitch. His tours around the AL Central were filled with the ambivalence that characterizes most so-called rivalries between the AL Central teams, who were composed of the spare parts of a financially-motivated divisional realignment way back in 1994.

All in all, the trade for Santana will go down as not a perfect one, but pretty good when you consider they got him for freakin’ Casey Blake, who must be grandpa by now.

Santana, one of the most patient hitters in recent history, has had an excellent overall career with the Indians. Before the Indians, he played for the Columbus Clippers, Akron Aeros, Kinston Indians, Inland Empire 66'ers, Great Lakes Loons, Ogden Raptors, and Vero Beach Dodgers. His career should end with him making at least $100 million.

Mitch Moreland, a poor-man’s Carlos Santana at best, will be likely signed to take the first-base job, but manager Terry Francona will have a quick hook if he does what Mitch Moreland typically does. Lonnie Chisenhall has played a below-average first base before. Expect Michael Martinez to re-sign with the team and compete for the job in May, July, and late August.

Whoever ends up next at first will have expectations to meet — the likes of Pat Tabler, Ben Broussard, Ryan Garko, and now Santana. The last one may be even more appreciated now that he is leaving.

This article is a parody of this gushing article about the end of Mark Teixeira’s Yankees career from about a year ago. Carlos Santana has been at least as valuable to the Indians as Mark Teixeira was to the Yankees, so he deserves similar praise.