Fighting Parkinson’s Disease in America’s Largest Retirement Community

JULY, 2016: Gary Ingram takes the stage in a generic ballroom. He stands with a microphone shaking in his hands. It looks like the microphone is possessed, bouncing and wobbling as he speaks into it.

“Hello,” Ingram shouts. A chorus of muffled “hello’s” rattles back. “Margarita,” Ingram says. The crowd of almost one hundred people repeat his calls. This goes on for almost three minutes and ends with a final shout of “Tequila.”

Ingram grabs a pair drumsticks off of a small table at the edge of the stage and descends down a set of stairs, his body bounces as if his limbs are attached to strings being controlled by a novice marionette. He walks to the left of the group and stands behind a table. He raises his right hand and places it over his heart. The group follows his moves and in unison with Ingram they recite the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Ingram returns to the stage and his blue eyes stare out at the crowd. The nearly seventy-year-old wears summer retiree attire — khaki colored shorts, white sneakers and black t-shirt — because this is a retirement community. Plus, it’s July and a sweltering one hundred plus degrees outside. Everyone else dresses similarly. He grabs a pair drumsticks from the table and explains a marching beat to the group.

Everyone will follow Ingram’s lead — they’d grabbed a pair of drumsticks when they arrived and placed them on the square banquet tables they sat behind, waiting for this moment. Elbows pointed out like the drummer in a high school band, the group gets set. Ingram bangs the table with his sticks, it’s the classic marching band beat. He goes through the three different sections and the group repeats. These aren’t professional drummers and a few voices can whisper under their breath that the beat is impossible. Ingram doesn’t worry about that. He’s only interested in the possible. Ingram begins banging faster and louder. Everyone in the room follows. Sticks crash on tables, echoing in the hall to create a perfect beat that reminds me of hearing a high school band practice from a different room. It’s a perfect sound despite all the imperfections.

From outside, it would be impossible to know that Ingram and the men and women in here suffer from Parkinson’s Disease. For many, it’s impossible to do basic life skills like going to the bathroom or take a shower without help. Their caregivers — spouses and nurses — stand behind or next to their partners as they slam drumsticks on the table in a rhythm unimaginable for people suffering from an incurable disease that takes control of the body’s motor skills. The reason they’re all here doing the impossible is Ingram. And he’s here because he knows the pitfalls of Parkinson’s and wants to help his fellow sufferers. Plus, he’s trying to save himself.

What started out as a Monday afternoon Parkinson’s meetup has grown into a support group called the Parkinson’s Fight Club. It’s one of few times a week that people in this group connect with people like them. It gives them a chance to vent and feel what life used to be like when they could control their bodies.

On one wall of the room there’s a collection of photos of active retirees smiling and doing activities like kayaking, fly-fishing, softball, rollerblading, biking, swimming and archery. There’s not a care in the world on any of their faces. In the middle there are the words “Florida’s Healthiest Hometown.” It’s easy to see the Parkinson’s Fight Club members as once inhabiting one of those photos. Now, though, they’re not out rollerblading or kayaking. They’re here trying to fight back a disease that wants to take over their lives. Parkinson’s disease slowly takes away and destroys the body and mind, and it’s here, in this ballroom with those photos on the wall, where Ingram stands and preaches a gospel of limited salvation, because, as I’ll come to find out, the disease always wins.

One of the people here is my grandfather. He’s gone to the meet-ups in the Villages for a few months. My grandmother, his caregiver, has to lift him from his bed, wheel him to their little red Ford sedan, help him get in and drive a half-hour each way to this room inside a meeting center at America’s largest retirement community. They live outside the community on a nearby golf course. She has to help him in and out of the car, both of their arms shaking from the amount of strength it takes to get his aging and limp body up and down.

My grandfather had been bedridden for a few years at this point. It happened without warning. One week he was playing golf, drinking and being the cheerful jester everyone knew him as. The next, he was injured and letting himself slip into a depression that forced him to live in a bed in the living room of my grandparents’ home. The man who graduated from MIT as a teenager, hitch-hiked across the country after being discharged from the Navy, and who enjoyed flirting and laughing with everyone he met, became a skeleton. His perpetual smile disappeared behind shrinking skin and a slack jaw.

My grandfather spent his days sleeping while my grandmother, a determined woman who runs her home like an army barracks, took care of him and their bills — fighting with the insurance companies for any help she could get. The social butterfly of the country club had become a recluse. His strength disappeared. He developed symptoms of Parkinson’s, either from his medication or because of one of the many internal and outside factors that hotwire the brain and drive it towards the disease. After hearing about the Parkinson’s Fight Club, my grandmother decided to get her partner out of the house, to join something to see if it could motivate him. Plus, it gave them a destination to go to together, a pair, like they use to do. They met Ingram and became Fight Club regulars for a time. It seemed to help, and, at the very least, got my grandparents out into the world for a few hours each week.

According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year and over as many as one million people live with it. Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder that gets worse with time. It can take many forms and is hard to diagnose because the movements can be difficult to attribute. There isn’t a universal identifiable tick.

After the drumming, Ingram walked on stage and invites one of the members of the group to read a poem. Five people from the crowd are on stage and they stand in front of a chair. Ingram hit a few buttons on his iPad and “Uptown Funk’ bumps from a PA system. He leads the group in a series of rapid movements. His arms flail as he slides across the stage and everyone follows along.

The Fight Club is an exercise class geared towards getting people out of their comfort zone. The fast moves and loud music pushes people to keep up, not be left behind, to fight back against the physical restrictions put on them by Parkinson’s. Ingram slides and shouts, his feet move and his arms flail. It’s a strange sight to see. The choreography wouldn’t pass a dance class exam, but it’s filled with joy and pain and it’s beautiful in the way that the most honest art is.