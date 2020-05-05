My Response To Sam Smith

In an interview with Hoopshype, Sam Smith accused me of engaging in conspiracy theories related to his anonymous sources in his book, The Jordan Rules.

Nothing could be further from the truth. My reporting about the firing of Bulls assistant coach Johnny Bach in 1994 was based on on-the-record interviews with a variety of Bulls team figures and even Smith himself.

As I was writing my book “Blood On The Horns” about the “Last Dance” season in 1997–98, Phil Jackson told me in recorded, on-the-record interviews several harsh, sometimes gross things, about Bulls executive Jerry Krause, Jackson’s boss.

I finished the first draft of the book and gave both team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Krause a copy of the manuscript to allow them to respond to Jackson.

Both men were furious at Jackson’s comments and made on the record comments about Phil Jackson’s deceit in regard to the beloved Johnny Bach, who was fired by Jackson for allegedly providing Sam Smith with the bulk of the inside information about the team for The Jordan Rules.

Both men said they agreed to allow Jackson to fire Bach only because Jackson persuaded them to do it by telling them Bach was a major anonymous voice in The Jordan Rules.

Reinsdorf said on the record that he only learned of Jackson’s deceit after Sam Smith discussed with him the sources for the book. Reinsdorf said he had learned from Smith that Bach had little to do with the book and that Jackson himself had provided anonymous information for the book.

I then phoned Sam Smith. I quoted his response from that phone call in my subsequent book on Jackson called Mindgames.

Smith seemed taken aback that Reinsdorf had divulged Smith’s revelation about his sources. But he confirmed for me that Bach had little to do with it and that Jackson, among others, played a role in providing the information. In his conversation with me, Smith did not deny at any time discussing his sources with Reinsdorf.

In addition, I did an interview with Krause in which he told of his tearful apology to Bach sometime later after the assistant coach was working for another team.

I then contacted Bach, and the former Bulls assistant confirmed these events and the details in a subsequent on-the-record interview about the matter. The shock of being fired had led to Bach having a heart attack and going through a very rough period in his life, he told me.

Bach said he also later spoke with Phil Jackson about the betrayal, as laid out in Mindgames. Bach did not disclose what he said to Jackson but implied it was quite emotional.

Two other Bulls staffers confirmed the events of Jackson’s firing Bach, providing me with yet more confirmation of the circumstances. Those on-the-record sources included the team’s chairman, Krause, Bach and Smith himself, who did not deny his disclosure to Reinsdorf.

Three years earlier I had done a recorded, on-the-record interview with Phil Jackson in which he clearly misrepresented the truth of the situation to me, saying there was no question that Bach had provided the information to Smith and that Jackson had to fire him to keep peace with Krause.

Before the publication of Mindgames in 2000, I expressed overnight the entire manuscript to Jackson and asked for his comment. He did not reply until almost 20 years later in 2018 when he sent me an email with a vague answer about the circumstances.

In the email, Jackson did not deny his role in the matter.

On another note, Phil Jackson wrote his autobiography “Eleven Rings” and in it twice cited Mindgames, my unofficial biography of him that quoted the facts of the Bach firing. It is a most unusual move for a public figure to write his autobiography and to cite in the text and notes a rather critical, unofficial biography such as Mindgames.

It seemed to me that in subsequent years after long attacking me behind the scenes (a development revealed to me several times by Jackson’s longtime assistant Tex Winter) Jackson’s citing of my book in his autobiography seemed to me to be about the closest thing I would get from Phil in terms of an apology, for lying to me in the first place, then for attempting to blackball for trying to get to the truth and set the record straight for Johnny Bach.

I must say Sam Smith appears to have a conflict of interest in trying to discredit the facts around Johnny Bach’s firing by Phil. They all hinge on his discussing his sources for his book with Jerry Reinsdorf, which triggered Reinsdorf and Krause disclosing them to me. I emphasize my sources began with them. I had no previous knowledge nor interest in this story. Only with Krause and Reinsdorf offering these details did I realize Phil Jackson had been lying to me about it on tape.

I subsequently learned additional details from Bulls staff members. Then I tracked down Bach and did an on the record interview, confirming all that Reinsdorf and Krause told me.

Now, all these years later, Smith is discounting the story is based only on his own speculation?

It is not a conspiracy theory but a story with many mysteries, not the least of which is, why would Jackson do such a thing to Bach?

Clearly, he had some contempt for Bach for getting in the way of Jackson trying to install the triangle offense. During timeouts in games, Bach would get in Jordan’s ear and urge him to “Attack!” But Bach was fired in 1994 when Jordan was long gone, leaving only speculation that Phil was delayed in his retribution.

Or was he simply trying to cover his own involvement in talking to Smith?

Phil had openly lied to me about the firing. I’m sure he did to others. Did Smith not know of these lies and not question them? That should probably be a question to him in regards to his actions in this matter.

Knowing that Bach had been falsely accused and fired, did Smith not feel an obligation to set things straight? That would be another good question for him.

One consideration might be that Smith revealed his sources to Reinsdorf out of concern that Bach was being unfairly blamed. I have no idea.

But make no mistake, Smith’s argument that this was somehow engaging in conspiracy theory on my part, a speculation that was in error, is clearly wrong and a page out of Jackson’s own playbook.

Too many people are on the record about this. Truth? I doubt seriously if Smith has ever read Mindgames. Perhaps he has, but that would be another question to ask him. He should be asked if he has more than his own speculation to use in casting doubt on my multiple-sourced reporting, including my questioning him on the matter.

One final note: When it came time for Jordan to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he bought Johnny Bach a new suit and flew him on his personal jet to the event. Phil Jackson? He later revealed that he watched the induction from a sports bar.

As one very wise person pointed out to me in regards to the Jackson-Jordan relationship, Jackson was a highly manipulative coach. The problem with manipulation is that it leads to alienation between the manipulator and the person manipulated.

It has appeared that Jackson and Jordan had been somewhat distant after their success together. The “Last Dance” series seems to suggest they may have grown closer in recent years.

I talked to Jerry Krause a good bit for my book, “Michael Jordan, The Life,” not too long before Krause’s death.

He told me had a videotape of every game, every championship, every moment of his time with the Bulls and Jordan. “I’ve never watched them once,” Krause said, still angry and defiant.

That’s a sad footnote to this widely viewed documentary. Make no mistake, it is Michael Jordan, telling his version of events. But he and Krause never had a serious mending of their fences. It’s unfortunate that even with the passage of years the two men couldn’t enjoy the things they accomplished together, for even just a few moments of reconciliation.

Perhaps they found sometime to make peace. I sure hope so.