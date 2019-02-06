My results charging an iPhone X from 1–96% battery with passthrough charging using an iPad Pro via Lightning to USB C

Matt Benedetto Blocked Unblock Follow Following Feb 6

With Apple MFI Lightning to USB C Cables starting to hit the market more this year, I thought I’d test charging an iPhone X using an iPad Pro now that passthrough charging is capable through Lightning to USB C cables.

Devices Used

256GB iPhone X

64GB iPad Pro 11" (2018)

Eastern Collective “Cascade Cable” — Apple MFI Lightning to USB Cable

The Process

The iPad Pro started with a full charge of 100% while the iPhone X had a charge of 1%. The Lightning to USB C Cable was plugged into the prospective devices. The timer promptly started on the iPad Mini upon connecting the devices. I checked the device every 15 minutes to see how charged up the iPhone X was and how much battery it took away from the iPad Pro.

Results

Conclusion

The main thing I was surprised at how much battery the iPad Pro still had after the iPhone was charged up. It makes it a pretty viable option to charge up your iPhone but still have your iPad Pro with plenty of battery to get some decent use out of it. The demising returns of the iPhone gaining less and less percentage every 15 minutes wasn’t all to surprising, and i think that last 5% would be a bit of drag on time vs time you could just disconnect and start using the devices. I’ve been thinking of testing other devices to see if they do passthrough charging, etc. A GoPro, a DJi Drone, etc.

The Cascade Cables from Eastern Collective are now on Kickstarter and is currently 450% Funded! Get yours today here!