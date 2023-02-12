Ultimate Docker Launcher

Conventional wisdom dictates that you build environment agnostic Docker images and customize them for the environment through the use of environment variables. For example, the twelve-factor app stores config in environment variables.

Using environment variables is convenient, as every Docker orchestration platform supports setting environment variables. However, not every application can be configured via environment variables. This is especially true with “legacy” applications being ported to Docker.

Typically you would configure these legacy applications by editing configuration files during deployment. But while some Docker orchestration platforms support overriding simple files (like Kubernetes mounting configmaps as files), this is not a common feature. ECS for example requires that you mount files from EFS, which is a huge overhead for small configuration files. Other, simpler Docker orchestration platforms, like App Runner, do not support mounting files.

The Ultimate Docker Launcher project allows any Docker image to create or modify configuration files at launch from environment variables. The udl executable either calls the image executable directly, like this:

CMD [ "/opt/udl", "python", "/app/main.py" ]

Or is chained in a more traditional bash command:

CMD [ "/bin/bash", "-c", "/opt/udl; httpd-foreground" ]

It then reads from a set of environment variables to either write new files, overwrite existing files, or modify values in configuration files like YAML, JSON, INI, or TOML.

For example, setting the following environment variable in a Dockerfile instructs UDL to create or overwrite the file /usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json with the contents {“whatever”: [“hello”]}:

ENV UDL_WRITEFILE[/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json]='{"whatever": ["hello"]}'

The first item in the whatever array contained in this file can then be set to a new value with this environment variable:

ENV UDL_SETVALUE[/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json][whatever:0]="world"

For those that need to write more complex files, this environment variable writes the base64 encoded value to a file:

ENV UDL_WRITEB64FILE[FILENAME][/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json]='eyJ3aGF0ZXZlciI6IFsiaGVsbG8iXX0K'

A complete example Dockerfile looks like this:

FROM httpd:2.4



RUN apt-get update; apt-get install -y jq curl



# Download the latest version of udl

RUN curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/mcasperson/UltimateDockerLauncher/releases/latest | \

jq '.assets[] | select(.name|match("udl$")) | .browser_download_url' | \

xargs -I {} curl -L -o /opt/udl {}

RUN chmod +x /opt/udl



# UDL_WRITEFILE[filename] environment variables are used to save files

ENV UDL_WRITEFILE[/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json]='{"whatever": ["hello"]}'



# UDL_SETVALUE[file][key] environment variables are used to set values inside configuration files like JSON, YAML, INI etc

ENV UDL_SETVALUE[/usr/local/apache2/htdocs/config.json][whatever:0]="world"



# Here we use bash to call UDL before calling the main application

CMD [ "/bin/bash", "-c", "/opt/udl; httpd-foreground" ]

Build the image with the command:

docker build . -t apachetest

Run it with the command:

docker run -p 8080:80 apachetest

Then download the JSON file form http://localhost:8080/config.json. The resulting file looks like this:

{"whatever":["world"]}

UDL has many more advanced features such as ensuring the values injected into configuration files match the type of the existing value and allowing entire JSON or YAML objects or arrays to be injected. The README file goes into more detail.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to create an issue. I’d love to make UDL as useful as it can be for teams looking to migrate to Docker.