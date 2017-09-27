The Right to Kneel, The Right to Disagree

Every United States Citizen is blessed with First Amendment rights. These rights are part of what separates the US from so many other nations. We all have the right to free speech and can excercise this freedom anywhere.

With that said, NFL players have the right to kneel during the National Anthem if they choose to. There should be no penalty to the players who choose not to honor the country and flag. The First Amendment protects each and every citizen the same.

Thankfully, I am a US Citizen, protected under the same First Amendment. That protection allows me to disagree with the protests. It allows me to point out that there are better forums to create a dialogue rather than a spectacle.

My views are as Constitutionally protected as the players kneeling. My pride in my country, its history, the flag, and our future won’t allow me to agree with the protestors taking a knee. My opinions also don’t make me (and the majority of the country that feels the same way) a racist, no matter how many times the Left wants to scream it.