Why do bees love hexagons?

1. Bees are good mathematicians. They can optimize efforts.

Bees are know to be highly intelligent. Scientists claim that the tiny insect can calculate angles and can even comprehend the roundness of the earth. Just recently, they were shown to learn the rules of ‘less than’ and ‘greater than’ and apply these rules to evaluate numbers from zero to six.

These abilities might not seem extraordinary, especially compared to humans. But compared to other animals that sometimes have thousands times more neurons than bees, it is quite remarkable. Discovering these abilities proves that bees can understand mathematical concepts, can judge amounts and efforts which allow them to optimize.

2. Bees will spare efforts because wax is 8 times more difficult to produce than honey.

We, as humans, burn wax all the time. Denmark burns more candles per person than any other country in Europe. Each Dane burns around 6 kilos (13.2 pounds) of candle wax each year. That’s huge!

Bees are not at all like Dane. Any been know that wax takes efforts and energy to produce. Eight kilos of honey is consumed by bees to produce eight pounds of beeswax.

Wax is therefore extremely difficult to make and valuable for the bees and they are aware of that. Since they also know how to optimize (see paragraph 1), bees communities will always seek to produce the least possible amount of wax.

Throughout the centuries honeybees have then tried to answer the question: ‘What shape can we use to divide a volume into shapes of equal size using the minimum amount of stuff?’. Evolution made bees discover the answer way before scientists and mathematicians: hexagons.

3. Bees will choose smaller honeycombs rather that larger ones. Otherwise it will break.

So far, we understand that bees will optimize wax consumption and that they have the intelligence capabilities of doing so.

But something kept bothering me. I was not sure why bees need such smaller combs. I was still wondering why don’t bees make the holes larger and therefore waste less wax. With some further research, I discovered that it is all about making the structure more robust.

In every hive, bees begin to build the comb from the top of each section and continue until they reach the bottom. When a cell is filled with honey, the bees seal it with wax. That’s the process of constructing a honeycomb.

Now imagine that you start filling in those combs with honey. One by one.

If you build very large cells, the honey inside each comb will either:

The structure will eventually break away and will result in losing a year-worth of efforts and hard-work will pour down. Bees require many trips to fill a single honeycomb and sometimes require several days to seal it. Friction or viscosity is what makes honey stay inside the honeycomb. If it’s too large, the honey will drop out.

Remember! Bees can judge efforts. Bees hate it when their honeycomb breaks as it consumes their efforts. That’s why they will make sure that their structure is robust enough to hold their honey from the first try. And that’s why bees choose smaller holes rather than larger ones.