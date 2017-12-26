How to Generate CSR (Certificate Signing Request) in Linux

Quick tips to generate the CSR and Private Key in Linux

Once a user completes the SSL Certificate purchase process, the very next step is to generate the CSR (known as Certificate Signing Request) and private key. The main purpose of generating CSR is, it turns the information of the website (which is being encrypted) into encrypted form and the private key is used when the Certificate is being installed.

Perform the following steps to generate CSR in Linux

Before you start the CSR generation process step please make sure that the OpenSSL command is installed on your system.

Step 1: Login into your Server Terminal

Login into your server system to execute the OpenSSL command correctly.

Step 2: Run following OpenSSL command

Now, add the following OpenSSL command to generate the CSR and Private Key File.

openssl req -new -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -keyout your-domain.key -out your-domain.csr

Step 3: Add requested domain details

After executing the above code, the user needs to add following domain details.

Common Name, Organization, Organization Unit, City or Locality, State or Province, and Country.

Understanding these details briefly

Common Name: FQDN (Fully Qualified Domain Name) which the user is wishing to secure. (for example. Domain.com).

Organization: The registered Name of the Organization or Business.

Organization Unit: Add DBA (Doing Business As) name (if required).

City or Locality: City name where the business is located. Add Full Name.

State or Province: Name of State where the business is located. Add Full Name.

Country: Add the Two-letter ISO country code, select your country from the following SSL country code list.

Once the user adds this information, the CSR will be generated which contains the above-mentioned information along with the Private Key.

Step 4: Copy CSR and Private Key File

Now Copy the encrypted information from CSR and Private Key one-by-one (individually) and paste them into a new file.

Finally, the CSR and Private Key files are generated.

If you want to generate the CSR and Private Key directly from online resources, you should follow this CSR Generator tool.

