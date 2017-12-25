Forget conspiracies: Why Apple’s reason for slowing your iPhone is hostile

Apple has admitted to intentionally slowing performance of older iPhones, a story that’s been discussed the Web-over. But the global discussion is largely missing the point.

Most commentary on this story presents a false dilemma.

Most commentary on this story presents a false dilemma: Either [a] view this as confirmation of “planned obsolescence,” the conspiracy theory that Apple intentionally slows down old hardware to encourage sales of new phone, or [b] believe Apple, that they slow down iPhones to benevolently extend the life of older devices. Option [a] suggests Apple acted against the consumer, option [b] suggests Apple made the best decision for the consumer.

In this false dilemma, option [a] is a red-herring. And because this conspiracy theory is still implausible, commentators accept option [b] and accept that Apple’s slowing of iPhones was done in the best interest of consumers. I believe this misses the point.

Here’s option [c]:

Unlike any iPhone before it — and really unlike any rechargeable device I’ve ever owned — the iPhone 6 and 6+ suffered hardware resets (crashes) when their batteries drop below a certain output. For option [c], it’s important to view this hardware crash as a problem unique to these phones.

(Admittedly, I don’t know that it’s unique to this hardware, only that I’ve owned five iOS devices dating back to 2011 and not one has suffered chronic hardware resets, neither before nor after Apple implemented this solution.)

Apple’s solution — their stated reason for slowing iPhones — should be viewed as consumer-hostile.

If you accept that the problem is unique to these phones, then Apple’s solution — their stated reason for slowing iPhones — should be viewed as consumer-hostile, without requiring conspiracy theory. iPhone 6 and 6+ have a hardware problem. Apple’s solution should include resolving that problem via hardware recall and replacement, an expensive option. Instead, they slowed the performance of all our phones, and made us pay for the hardware failure.

Auto consumers wouldn’t accept an ECU update that halved their horsepower as a solution to a car that stops running when hot. And neither should iPhone owners accept that their phones operate at half their initial clock speed to avoid bumping into a fatal hardware flaw. Is a slow car better than a car that randomly shuts down? You bet. But it’s not what consumers paid for. We shouldn’t accept crippled phones because Apple sold us flawed hardware.

