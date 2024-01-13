Deploying Nginx on Kubernetes: Exploring Various Methods

Explore the essential steps and best practices for deploying the popular web server, Nginx, on Kubernetes. This quick guide provides a straightforward walkthrough, offering insights into setting up Nginx within a Kubernetes environment. Whether you’re a Kubernetes beginner or looking for a fast deployment solution, this guide simplifies the process, ensuring you have Nginx up and running in no time.

In Kubernetes, there are different resources you can use to deploy and manage applications. Here are several ways to deploy an Nginx pod using various Kubernetes resources:

Pod Replication Cotroller Replicaset Deployment Statefulset Daemonset Helm

Prerequisites:

Kubernetes environment

Kubectl CLI installed

Helm CLI installed

1. Pod

The fundamental unit in Kubernetes. Dive into the basics with this quick guide on deploying Nginx as a Pod. While Pods might not be the go-to choice for production, understanding this fundamental unit is crucial for Kubernetes mastery.

In Kubernetes, you can deploy an Nginx pod using both imperative and declarative approaches. Let’s go through both methods:

a. Imperative Way:

Imperative commands are those where you directly instruct Kubernetes to perform a specific action.

Using kubectl run:

kubectl run nginx-pod --image=nginx --restart=Never --port=80 -n default

This command creates a pod named nginx-pod in default namespace using the Nginx Docker image. The --restart=Never flag indicates that it's a one-time job and won't be restarted automatically if it fails or stops.

Verify the Pod is Running using below command:

kubectl get pods

This will show you the status of your pods.

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE

nginx-pod 1/1 Running 0 3s

Now pod is up and running let’s create a service to access application externally

Using kubectl run:

kubectl expose pod nginx-pod --type=NodePort --port=80 --name=nginx-service

This command exposes the Nginx pod using a NodePort service, making it accessible externally on a specific port.

Verify the service is created using below command:

kubectl get svc

This will show you the service that is created for nginx

k get svc

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE

kubernetes ClusterIP 10.96.0.1 <none> 443/TCP 4h31m

nginx-service NodePort 10.109.112.35 <none> 80:30684/TCP 104s

Now, let’s attempt to reach the Nginx application through the browser. I’m utilizing the following commands since I’m using Minikube for my Kubernetes cluster.

minikube service nginx-service --url

http://127.0.0.1:49867

❗ Because you are using a Docker driver on darwin, the terminal needs to be open to run it.

Accessing the Nginx application is possible by visiting the provided URL, which is localhost:49867.

nginx

b. Declarative Way:

Declarative configuration involves creating a YAML file that describes the desired state of the resource.

In the world of YAML manifests, the simplicity of defining a Pod is evident:

Create a YAML file for nginx pod (nginx-pod.yaml):

apiVersion: v1

kind: Pod

metadata:

name: nginx-pod

labels:

app: nginx

spec:

containers:

- name: nginx-container

image: nginx:latest

ports:

- containerPort: 80

Apply the YAML file using below command:

kubectl apply -f nginx-pod.yaml -n default

This command tells Kubernetes to create or update the resource described in the YAML file. Which means it will create a nginx pod in default namespace

Verify the Pod is Running using below command:

kubectl get pods

This will show you the status of your pods.

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE

nginx-pod 1/1 Running 0 3s

Now pod is up and running let’s create a service to access application externally

Create a YAML file for nginx service (nginx-service.yaml):

apiVersion: v1

kind: Service

metadata:

name: nginx-svc

labels:

app: nginx

spec:

type: NodePort

selector:

app: nginx

ports:

- port: 80

targetPort: 80

Apply the YAML file using below command:

kubectl apply -f nginx-service.yaml -n default

This will create a nginx-svc in default namespace.

Verify the service is created using below command:

kubectl get svc

This will show you the service that is created for nginx

k get svc

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE

kubernetes ClusterIP 10.96.0.1 <none> 443/TCP 4h47m

nginx-svc NodePort 10.103.151.51 <none> 80:32382/TCP 11s

Now we can access nginx application externally same as above.

Both approaches achieve the same result, but the declarative method is preferred for many reasons, including better version control, ease of automation, and better collaboration within a team.

Cleanup

Imperative Cleanup:

# Delete the service

kubectl delete service nginx-service

# Delete the pod

kubectl delete pod nginx-pod

Declarative Cleanup:

# Delete the service using the YAML file

kubectl delete -f nginx-service.yaml

# Delete the pod using the YAML file

kubectl delete -f nginx-pod.yaml

These commands will remove the Service and Pod that you created for Nginx. After running these commands, you can verify that the resources have been deleted by checking the status:

# Verify that the service is deleted

kubectl get services



# Verify that the pod is deleted

kubectl get pods

Make sure that there are no remaining resources related to Nginx in your Kubernetes cluster.