How to Know You’re Not Insane (And how a Cards Against Humanity Staff Writer was fired.)

As a part of the newly minted Writer’s Room, I was one of the first writers for the game that were not white men from the white-flight suburbs of Chicago. My job was to work on new decks-like specialty packs we made with Mass Effect- and help replace old cards that we deemed too offensive to continue printing.

We worked in an identical fashion to the owner-writers, with the only exception being that our short-listed cards were sent to them to look over at their writing meetings, so that our non-comedian writer-owner bosses could pore over them, punch-up the jokes, and ultimately decide which of our cards were worth printing in their eyes.

When CAH released their explanation of the accusations, they listed 14 “Black Culture” cards. To be honest it’s sad that even though I wrote cards like “An Octopus giving seven hand jobs and smoking a cigarette,” and, “twisting my cock and balls into a balloon poodle,” those aren’t considered Black cards. In order to be Black, apparently I must write cards like, “My Black Ass,” which I didn’t write, by the way.

In 2017 I wrote a novel about a black teenager who pretends to be white online and gets drawn into the world of hate-crimes. It explores what’s attractive about American violence and power and in the research of it I was reading a lot of philosophy, sociology, and post-colonial theory. For the first time I read Fanon’s Black Skin White Masks and learned how psychiatrists in the Antilles had diagnosed the colonized people there with congenital nervous disorders after violently colonizing and repressing them, and Katz’ Seductions of Crime which illustrates the transcendent morality undergirding our life. I learned how we’re forced to pretend to be happy at work in The Managed Heart by Hochschild, and how everyone in our society takes aggression out on each other in Chancer’s Sadomasochism in Everyday Life. Richard Edwards’ Contested Terrain discussed the ways capitalists use management to control workers, and how those had evolved into a hybrid structure that utilized promotions and rewards to incentivize workers to play along. Only the most docile, loyal supporters of the company are promoted into positions of power. All you have to do is be willing to say yes.

When I heard that the majority of the owner-writers wanted to put the n-word into the game, I felt like my presence might have always been a simple permission structure for them. By occupying that space, I was implicitly endorsing them and allowing them to do what they wanted while pointing to me and saying, “but, look, we have a black guy.”

We hadn’t submitted the n-word to them, so I was confused about how it was even in consideration. It had no clear comedic perspective, and I was deeply offended that a word used against myself and my ancestors for centuries of violent oppression was apparently funny enough to the owner-writers to include in the game, on its own with no context or voice. We were told at that time that it was liked by the majority of the owner-writers, so that would mean everyone who signed their name on that CAH release, for the most part.

When Max Temkin ran a meeting soon after, I took the opportunity to ask him questions about it. I wanted to know how this had happened, what the owner-writers who had fought in support of the card had said as their arguments. I had trouble imagining this room of 10 white people arguing over using the n-word as a joke in a multi-million dollar card game.

In a mediation that occurred between myself and CAH in 2019, I learned that Max had told Jo and Julia, the Head Writers, to fire me after our conversation. They offered this information as a part of their narrative of how my behavior had diverged from “normalcy.” They admitted to the fact-finder that I was one of their “foundational” employees, that my performance was extremely high, and that I had never had any issues in the room prior.

Why did they fire me? Madness! I was mad. And I got more mad when I began feeling like the game we were writing, a kids version of CAH, was catering only to the upper crust of white kids by codifying themes of their lives as cards, and not those of poor kids. I tried to express this in the room, and was told, “we don’t want to be sad,” by the head writer Jo Feldman.

Around that time we did a show for about 150 Instagram employees at the Cards Against Humanity Theater. I was paid 50 dollars a show to improvise as a part of the Late Night Writer’s Room. Our show happened in the afternoon during our one full eight-hour workday we had a week, and I had a PBR from the fully-stocked fridge in the writer’s room before the show. This was later used as an example of my behavior’s “deviation,” even though many writers, including the head writers, regularly drank beers during meetings and every fridge in the building was stocked with PBR.

Julia Weiss went on a vacation to Germany, which left Jo Feldman as the sole Head Writer for a period of weeks. Andy Kushnir, a white man and Jo Feldman’s husband, had always had conversations with me about race while at work. At one point I expressed to him how growing up white men rarely smiled at me, and how one of the most insidious tricks of racism is convincing little black kids that there’s something wrong with them by expressing constant vigilant disapproval and observation of their every action. He thanked me later and told me he had started smiling at black boys as he passed them. I do think we need to take our white allies how and where we can get them, but what happened next changed my mind about well-meaning white liberals.

From what I’ve been able to gather, Andy, Jo, Jack, and Eunji felt that my behavior had changed so dramatically that I must have been facing a mental break. One of the side-effects of having money was my mood improving, who could have known, and the combination of me saying what I really thought and being happy didn’t seem like my normal self to them.

“Hospital Course: Following an initial psychiatric evaluation, pt was observed over the weekend, without c/o danger to self/others or aggression, without c/o decreased need for sleep, but some symptoms of mania c/w reports from collateral [Andy Kushnir]. Pt was initially not receptive to treatment or diagnosis, provided collateral sources who were thought to be unreliable by family, or only have known him for a few weeks, though with more reliable collateral from the pt’s coworker [Andy Kushnir] along with a family meeting, pt became receptive to treatment. He was started on abilify 5mg daily,…”

Andy reached out to my sister who was a senior in college. He told her that I was going to be disciplined at work for my behavior and could lose my job, which so frightened my parents that they drove from New York to Chicago overnight. My dad came to my apartment and asked me to “see someone.” I agreed, since I was imagining a therapist on a couch asking me if I was suicidal. He drove me to Illinois Masonic, where the combination of my parents’ concern and the collateral of a co-worker who was operating with the head writer were enough to have me forcibly kept there.