Ode to a White Apple MacBook

They don’t make ’em like they used to.

Don’t show Jony Ive; his head might explode.

Sometimes I feel like apologizing for the narrow crack that runs along the keyboard of my white MacBook, like a fissure of black water opening in an endless expanse of arctic ice. And then I remember the circumstances under which the plastic cracked — a hard jostle on the Pan-American Highway, just outside of Managua, to avoid a brightly painted school bus filled with villagers — and I know that things could have been so much worse.

I also feel like apologizing (now and then, at least) for the discolored keys, until I remember that dirt and oil is the side-effect of a million-odd words written via this machine, over five years. Words written on planes to Tokyo, Havana, Rome, Tulsa, Montreal, Miami, Munich, London, Los Angeles, and points in-between. Words written in the backs of trucks, in the backseats of tiny cars, in trailers and miniature houses and half-constructed mansions jutting over the sides of tropical cliffs.

I don’t feel like apologizing for the scuffed cover, its paint peeling away from the underside of the plastic in places. This MacBook survived drops, hits, tussles, bangs, thumps, cracks, and (once) a tossed pint glass. That it endured with only minor cosmetic damage is a testament, I think, to the engineering.

Speaking of Apple, I suspect that if any of their engineers or designers had a look at this machine in its current state, they would have a couple of aneurysms apiece. Especially if they looked at the bottom, where I had to perform some voodoo on the battery compartment (with a few helpful assists from the Genius Bar) in order to extend its life just a little bit more. Or maybe they’d be happy with how long it lasted under the circumstances; not many laptops could survive a half-decade of somewhat-vagabond journalism.

In fact, many didn’t. I splurged on this white MacBook, finally, after my two previous laptops came apart on me after only a few years: the hits and jostles and near-misses always unseated a drive, or cracked the screen, or made Windows freeze in the infamous Blue Screen of Death. I needed something that would last, and it did. It helped me birth two nonfiction books, a novel, and a couple hundred magazine and newspaper articles. Not bad.

Apple doesn’t make the plastic MacBooks anymore. Its newer devices — including the one I’m typing this on — are thinner, lighter, more powerful, make less noise. My latest MacBook is a sleek spaceship of a laptop, all sharp edges and dark aluminum, but sometimes I think it lacks character. Maybe I need to take it on a dusty road trip, drop it on a few rough-wood tables, let it bake in the sun.