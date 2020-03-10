How Britain’s Best Soccer Players Survived a First World War Prison Camp

Meanwhile, the prisoners began to organize themselves in an attempt to improve their situation. Among their vast number were experts in fields of all kinds, from shoemakers to doctors, from carpenters to teachers. Within the confines of the camp, they began to create a mini-society, providing for their needs as best as they could. They also learned to negotiate with von Taube, chiefly via their democratically-appointed camp captain Joseph Powell. “Captain Powell,” as he became known, was a German-speaker from Leeds who had been working as a film distributor in Berlin before the war.

In the absence of soccer, the prisoners began to play baseball using a chair-leg bat and a tennis ball. Steve Bloomer was an excellent baseball player — “among the best on this side of the Atlantic,” according to Pearson’s Weekly — and had won the British baseball championship three times during the 1890s with the Derby County Baseball Club. But baseball never quite took off in Britain, and the Derby baseball team folded after the 1899 championship. (The Derby County soccer team continued to play at the Baseball Ground until 1997.) In Ruhleben, the British prisoners seemed indifferent to baseball and instead longed for their national game of soccer to occupy their bodies and minds.

A growing number of prisoners were suffering from what they called “barbed wire disease” — a nervous breakdown caused by their incarceration. “Sport was the antidote to that danger,” wrote Captain Powell, “or one of the antidotes, and one of the most widely helpful.” He pushed von Taube to remove the soccer ban, for the good of the camp, and eventually succeeded.

Still, though, the prisoners were confined to the makeshift soccer pitch between the barracks. Often, they would gaze over the barbed wire fence at the camp’s racetrack, with its three grandstands and large field big enough for several full-sized pitches. Yet von Taube refused to allow them access.

In March 1915, after a brutal winter, the camp was visited by General von Kessel, who was known to be German leader Kaiser Willem II’s right-hand man. Captain Powell met von Kessel, who asked if he had any requests. Powell immediately pointed across to the race track. “Our crying need is for the use of that space as a playing field,” he said.

“Very well, you shall have it,” replied von Kessel, to the obvious annoyance of von Taube.

Powell announced the good news at a concert organized by the prisoners, and it generated a “magnificent cheer.” But there were still obstacles to overcome. The racetrack was in derelict condition, the grandstands dilapidated, and the grass on the field “a yard high.” Fred Pentland, who had been coaching the German Olympic team before the war, led the task of renovating the ground, cutting the grass, and using a tape measure and whitewash to mark out two soccer fields. Prison handymen made goalposts from planks of wood, and Edwin Dutton, whose parents owned a sports shop in Berlin, negotiated the delivery of balls, boots, and uniforms.

On March 22, 1915, the prisoners formed the Ruhleben Football Association. Captain Powell was appointed as president, Fred Pentland as chairman, and Jack Cameron as secretary. The first match was played on the field on March 26. It was a “grand exhibition match,” Steve Bloomer’s XI versus The Rest. Bloomer, Pentland, Cameron, and Dutton comprised a formidable attack for the professionals’ team. England international Sam Wolstenholme and his former Everton teammate Jack Brearley played in midfield, and Captain Powell kept goal.

Baron von Taube, in the spirit of reconciliation, was asked to kick the game off. He did so in full uniform, with his ever-present cigar hanging from his mouth. Then almost every inmate of the camp watched, cheering and whooping with joy, as Bloomer’s team won 4–2. The match was an incredibly uplifting experience for the camp — Jack Cameron called it “a rare and refreshing fruit.” Spirits had been raised, and the prisoners had found new purpose. It was decided that there must be more soccer.

There was other positive news, too. Britain had agreed to grant the prisoners a relief fund of four German marks per week. And a visit from an appalled US ambassador shamed Count Schwerin and Baron von Taube into making improvements to the camp. Food provision was improved in terms of quantity, if not quality. The prisoners were provided with materials to build beds, tables, and chairs, and to renovate and extend their barracks. And they were allowed to use their relief money to buy and import all manner of necessities — and a few luxuries.

Gradually, the prisoners began to build a better life inside the Ruhleben fences. They set up a library, a post office, and a hospital, and opened stores — a greengrocer, a tailor, a tobacconist, and more. They built a theater and staged productions that included a soccer comedy called “Stiffy the Goalkeeper.” They produced a camp magazine, an illustrated publication that found humor in their situation. They also set up a soccer league.

The two-division league contained 28 teams, each with distinct colors and jerseys paid for by member subscriptions. Each barrack was represented by a first and second team, and there were also teams representing the Tea House canteen and overflow barracks. Several other former soccer players came forward, including Percy Hartley of Huddersfield Town, and former Glasgow Rangers reserve Alex Bodin. However, the majority of the league’s players were amateurs, and some had never played soccer before. Steve Bloomer’s team, Barrack 1, included several jockeys, three music hall artists, two marine engineers, a language teacher, and a student.

Bloomer and the other ex-professionals set about coaching their teammates, although it wasn’t as easy as they might have remembered. “The giants recalled their football days and triumphs at home, and determined to show their compatriots what they could do,” wrote Henry Mahoney. “But they had forgotten to make due allowance for the period of idleness during which they had grown rusty, and they failed to recognize that our official food was not conducive to staying power.” Nevertheless, training sessions and parcels of more nourishing food received from home soon licked the teams into shape.

“Football fever gripped everyone,” recalled Mahoney, in his memoir Interned in Germany. “When the season was at its height, the matches which were played between the barrack teams were worth going miles to witness. The supporters of each side rolled up in overwhelming strength, and they vied with one another in cheering and spurring their representatives quite as keenly as the teams battled between themselves. One would have thought, from the deafening final cheer which went up from 4,000-odd throats, that the British Army was crossing the Rhine, instead of its being a paean of praise to the crack barrack football team of an internment camp.”

Captain Powell recalled how the German guards watched the games with a curiosity that developed into excitement. Even Baron von Taube became caught up in the spectacle. “It amazed him to hear two football teams cheer each other, after their match was over, on the playing fields,” wrote Powell in his book, The History of Ruhleben. Another camp official, Baron von Mutzenbecher, who was in charge of censoring prisoners’ correspondence, was also impressed. After one exciting game, he told Powell, “When I see how you play football, I quite understand how it was that we failed to beat your contemptible little army.”

Barrack 1 topped the first division, winning every game and conceding only two goals all season, largely thanks to the brilliance of Bloomer. “Steve scores two or three goals every match and does not over-exert himself,” wrote one prisoner in a letter home. Another wrote, “Bloomer does not run about much nowadays, but he scores some pretty headed goals and has been a very good coach for his team.” There was also a cup competition, won by Jack Brearley’s Barrack 4, and an international match, “England versus The Rest”, which spectators said was “reminiscent of first-class football at home.”

At the end of the first soccer season, Jack Cameron wrote to English Football Association secretary Frederick Wall to request “a dozen or so footballs.” “I am glad to say that things here are better now than in the early days of our captivity,” Cameron wrote. “We had a hurricane of a season of six weeks, and with friendlies we played over 300 matches in that short time. I fancy that is a record. The short season did the camp an incalculable amount of good, both morally and physically. We were absolutely sick of everything, and of each other. No other game in the world could have accomplished what that short season did.” The prisoners had found a purpose, but they were still denied their freedom.