The Lost Pirate of Blackbeard’s Golden Age

V. Cry for vengeance

In 1718, when Edward Robinson arrived in chains, Charleston (then “Charles-Town” or “Charles Towne”) was a small but prosperous walled port, butted between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, the latter of which flows into the Atlantic. As the southernmost settlement of the British colony, Charleston was an important trading post, surrounded by a curtain wall with six projecting bastions and a drawbridge gate. For decades, Charleston had fought off land raids from Native Americans, and sea raids from the French and Spanish. Now they had to contend with pirates.

Inside Charleston’s walls were houses, churches, and inns, but no prison. Instead, Stede Bonnet was held at the residence of Town Marshal Nathaniel Partridge. Edward Robinson and the rest of the pirates were held outside of the town walls at the Watch House, at White Point, so-called for the white oyster shells that washed up on its shore. After a few days, Adventure master David Herriot and Revenge boatswain Ignatius Pell, who had both agreed to testify against the pirates, were removed to the Marshal’s house with Bonnet.

On October 24, 1718, after three weeks in captivity, Bonnet and Herriot escaped. Pell refused to go with them. Bonnet and Herriot obtained a canoe and aimed to head north, but bad weather meant they only got as far as Sullivan’s Island, across the bay from Charleston harbor. When news of the escape reached Governor Johnson, he sent Colonel Rhett on a commission, offering a reward of £700 for Bonnet’s return. Marshal Partridge was relieved of his duties.

Despite Bonnet’s absence, the piracy trial began on October 28, presided over by Nicholas Trott, Judge of the Vice-Admiralty and Chief Justice of South Carolina. Trott, the brother-in-law of Colonel Rhett, was a fascinating character, notorious for the political and religious proclamations that peppered his judgments. The trial began with a lengthy speech, colored with Latin and Biblical references, which seemed to condemn the prisoners before they took the stand.

“Piracy is a robbery committed upon the sea, and a pirate is a sea-thief,” Trott explained. “As to the heinousness or wickedness of the offense, it needs no aggravation, it being evident to the reason of all men… The inhabitants of this province have of late, to their great cost and damages, felt the evil of piracy.” He also invoked the memory of Rhett’s men who were killed in the battle at Cape Fear, saying, “The blood of those murdered persons will cry for vengeance against the offenders.”

The pirates were tried in groups. Edward Robinson and his group were indicted with “feloniously and piratically” taking the sloops the Francis and the Fortune (although it was stated that that were all “old offenders” who had taken at least 28 vessels in the company of Blackbeard and Bonnet). All in Robinson’s group pleaded not guilty. Ignatius Pell gave evidence against his former crewmates, as did Captain Manwareing and James Killing of the Francis and Captain Read of the Fortune.

The pirates were given no legal counsel but were invited to make their own cases. Several of them claimed they had joined with Bonnet out of desperation after being marooned by Blackbeard, and believed that Bonnet was sailing to receive a pardon. “When Captain Thatch left us, it was on a maroon island,” Edward Robinson told the court, “and Major Bonnet came and told me he was going to Saint Thomas, and we might go with him.”

During the evidence of Captain Read, Robinson claimed he had never set foot on the Francis. “Captain Read, when did you see me aboard your sloop?” he asked.

“I cannot say I saw you on board,” replied Read, “but you were with them when they shared.”

Judge Trott then interjected, telling Robinson, “If you was not on board the sloop, you was one of the crew, and they that stand ready to assist are as much pirates as the other.”

As the trial approached its end, now November 1, 1718, Judge Trott addressed the 12-man jury. “Gentlemen of the jury, the prisoners at the bar stand indicted for felony and piracy,” he said. “All the evidences fully prove the fact upon them, that they were all equally guilty, and all shared in the goods and plunder… They all pretend they were under force and constraint, but it is a suggestion of their own, without the least proof.”

After deliberating for a short while, the jury returned. One by one, the defendants were ordered to raise their hands. “How say you?” Judge Trott asked the foreman of the jury. “Is he guilty of the piracy whereof he now stands indicted, or not guilty?” For each defendant, the foreman, Timothy Bellamy, replied, “Guilty.”

The sentence was passed on November 5. Judge Trott gave another lengthy speech. “You cannot but acknowledge that you have all of you had a fair and indifferent trial,” he told them. “As to the crime that you are convicted of, which is piracy, the evil and wickedness of it is evident to the reason of all men… You caused your terror to be on all that haunt the sea… Your sins were dyed in blood… You shall go from here to the place whence you came, and from thence to the place of execution, where you shall be severally hanged by the neck ’til you are severally dead. And the God of infinite mercy be merciful to every one of your souls.”

On Saturday, November 8, 1718, Edward Robinson and 28 others were taken from the Watch House onto the White Point. Nooses were placed around their necks and, in front of a crowd of townsfolk, they were strung from a gallows and hanged. It was a brutal and protracted means of execution. The more efficient “long drop” method of hanging, which delivered a swift broken neck, had yet to be invented. Instead, Robinson and the other pirates twisted and struggled on their ropes, slowly and painfully dying of strangulation over a period of 10 or 20 minutes. It was one of the largest mass-hangings in history.

Two days later, on November 10, Stede Bonnet was brought to the same place. He had been re-captured by Colonel Rhett and returned to Charleston to face justice. The other escapee, David Herriot, was shot dead during the capture. Herriot, who was forced into piracy following the taking of his Adventure, left behind a sworn deposition detailing the pirates’ crimes. Bonnet stood trial and was found guilty, with Judge Trott condemning the pirate captain “to the lake that burneth with fire and brimstone.” Stripped of his gentleman’s finery, and with the powdered wig removed from his bald head, Bonnet clutched a small bunch of flowers in his hands as he was hanged from the gallows until dead.

Today, White Point Garden is a pretty harbor-side park filled with oak trees and military monuments. Students from the nearby university sunbathe on the lawns, bicycles propped beside them, headphones covering their ears. At the north-east corner of the park stands a large granite marker, engraved as a memorial of sorts to the pirates: “Near this spot in the autumn of 1718, Stede Bonnet, notorious ‘Gentleman Pirate,’ and 29 of his men, captured by Colonel William Rhett, met their just deserts after a trial and charge, famous in American History, by Chief Justice Nicholas Trott.”

Blackbeard outlived Bonnet’s crew by only a few weeks. He received his pardon, as planned, but soon returned to piracy. He was killed during a brutal battle with the pirate hunter Robert Maynard of the HMS Pearl at Ocracoke Island, North Carolina. Blackbeard was shot five times and stabbed around 20 times. He died on the blood-soaked deck, while the remaining members of his crew surrendered. Blackbeard’s head was cut off and hung from the Pearl’s bowsprit.

Edward Robinson was, by his own testimony, a reluctant pirate. The story of his murderous escape to sea may be a myth, and it seems more likely he was a merchant or navy seaman who was forced into piracy. He was certainly involved in piratical acts, although there is no record of him committing violence. Did he deserve his brutal punishment? That is open to debate. But, whether he was a villain or a victim of circumstance, his truncated life of high adventure deserves to be better remembered.

The White Point marker, standing in the shade of an oak, was erected in 1941 by the Charleston Historical Commission at a cost of $150 plus 25 cents per engraved word. But the original pirate marker was a wooden sign that stood in a street a couple of blocks north. That’s because, after being left to hang at White Point for several days, the pirates’ bodies were cut down and buried at low tide near the mouth of the old creek.

The creek ran along what is now Water Street, a quiet and pristine Charleston thoroughfare. The original wooden pirate marker stood at the old low-tide mark right outside what is now number 14 Water Street, a large colonial home known as the Young-Keenan House. The marker is gone now, and there’s nothing left to suggest it was ever there. But this is where Edward Robinson lies buried, below the surface of Water Street, some 4,000 miles from his home. This is where the Golden Age of Piracy came to an abrupt and brutal end. ♦

Paul Brown is the author of Sins Dyed In Blood: The Lost Pirate of Blackbeard’s Golden Age.