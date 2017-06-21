Super Hearts, A New Way to Show the Love

Hey Periscope Community,

We originally created hearts on Periscope for viewers to show their support for a broadcaster, and when you’re live, it’s a rush to see hearts fluttering and know your audience is sending you love. Today, we’re introducing a more meaningful way to celebrate your favorite broadcasters with Super Hearts, virtual gifts you can give and receive during live broadcasts.

Super Hearts are new types of hearts that are larger, animated and more fun to give. To give Super Hearts when you’re watching a live broadcast, tap on the Super Hearts icon right from the broadcast to change which types of hearts you send — then tap away to your heart’s content!

If it’s your first time sending Super Hearts, you can tap “get coins” to purchase a coin package from the App Store or Play Store. Each package allows you to send Super Hearts until the coins run out. Once you stock up, you can select and send any of the Super Hearts.

As a viewer, you can only send Super Hearts to a broadcaster when they’re live. Everyone who sends Super Hearts will be added to a leaderboard to display who’s given the most love to the broadcaster. For broadcasters, it’s now easier to see your biggest supporters in each broadcast. If you prefer to stick with the traditional hearts, you can turn Super Hearts off before going live.

Each Super Heart is worth a different star value, and when a broadcaster receives Super Hearts, it contributes to their star balance. With the introduction of Super Hearts, we’re also announcing the Super Broadcaster Program. Broadcasters invited into this program can exchange their star balance for cash. This program is available in the US, and will roll out internationally soon.

Super Hearts launch today on Periscope for Android and iOS. You’ll also be able to see Super Hearts on Periscope.tv and Twitter. Check out this page for more details.

Happy Super Hearting!

Team Periscope