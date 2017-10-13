On to the Champion Series

There has been 9 days of baseball, may have been 10 if it wasn’t for that postponed game. Two of the things that stood out from the wild card games and the Division Series was how long close games last and the reminder how much bullpens play a factor once a starter loses control of a game. For example, the Yankees bullpen pitched 8 2/3 out of 9 innings and shockingly enough are in the ALCS. Strategies change once the postseason begins, which is understandable especially during a game playoff and possible last game of the season. Every pitcher is available when a championship is on the line. So far, there’s been a heavy use of the bullpen and each team still has a possible 14 games to play in the next month. I did see a tweet earlier during the weekend which showed that the bullpen has pitched more innings than starters.

I sort of went through the box scores of every game just to see how often starters went through a game. I only caught 3 pitchers that went out and had 7.0 innings pitched. Which would be alarming but I’m sure most of these teams went in with a plan on what to do if a pitcher doesn’t get out of X amount of innings. The three were: Strasburg Game 4, Tanaka Game 3 and Severino Game 4. There were other pitchers like Kershaw and Hendricks that entered the 7th inning but didn't finish it. I’m curious how this round will play out especially if starters can’t get through the 5th or 6th innings. Obviously there’s metrics that prove the more a hitter sees a pitcher the more comfortable he becomes, which explains the need to go to the bullpen. The Royals formula worked perfectly for them and the Yankees have sort of emulated it to a possibly better outcome if they win the World Series.

Taken from Enhance app

The Yankees were the only Wild Card team to win a game, because the Diamondbacks got swept by the Dodgers. The bullpen is their biggest strength and will continue to be. They have SIX pitchers that can come in to get 3 or more outs at any time, even though some fans may be wary on Betances. In the ALDS they had Tanaka and Severino go 7 innings which can be a plus if they’re able to replicate that in the ALCS. The offense played better than expected even though Judge struggled, I still see it as a pro that they can still win games without depending on one bat. Didi was definitely the MVP and having a veteran like Gardner in the lineup helps this young team. It’s crazy that a lot of people didn’t expect this team to make the playoffs and are 4 wins away from the World Series.

The Astros were the second best team in the AL record wise and play a young team that just beat the best team in probably the majors… depending on who you ask. I honestly thought the Red Sox were going to win because I bet they wanted some redemption after losing in the first round last year. Obviously that didn’t happen and this team is playing for a city that can use a huge victory right now. Now that J.J. Watt is out for the season. That lineup is stacked and will definitely be a problem for the Yankees pitcher. It’s also fun that now Altuve and Judge will be playing each other (since they’re the two possible players to win AL MVP next month). They don’t strike out as often as the Yankees and that can be an advantage considering this team has more playoff experience and that plays a factor in the playoffs.

Over in the National League is a rematch of the Cubs and Dodgers. I honestly was rooting for the Nationals since they haven’t won a series with Bryce Harper and like how that lineup and pitching rotation is structured. I don’t know maybe they’re not destined to win a playoff series. Anyways you saw that the experience and resiliency of the Cubs was more effective than the talent the Nationals threw out. Hendricks was amazing in Game 1 and Rizzo does what Rizzo does, clutch hitting in game 3. The young core of hitters that Epstein set up mixed in with experience in the rotation has worked out the Cubs so far. Making it the NLCS in 3 straight years, if all stays together they can make a playoff run for the next couple of years.

The Dodgers will be looking for payback after losing to the Cubs in last year’s NLCS 4–2. Will they be able to pull through and not lose focus, they had the advantage last year and blew it. If Kershaw can be regular season Kershaw, add in Darvish and Rich Hill, this can be the season LA finally makes the World Series, 29 years after their last appearance. The offense woke up from its lackluster September in which they lost 16/17 games and played like summer Dodgers (43–7 record in 50 games. The question is which Dodgers team will show up.

The cool scenario for Major League Baseball is that the top four markets in the country are playing in Championship Series (NYC, LA, Chicago and Houston). I figure any mix of these teams will be a win for MLB but also for baseball fans in general. As the New Yorker and Yankee fan it would be cool playing the Dodgers, with all the history and the fact that friend is going to be visiting from LA in early November. Cubs and Astros features teams that came back from 100 loss seasons and were able to develop young and potent teams. The Yankees and Cubs will be interesting since Starlin Castro and Chapman (previously in the Cubs now in the Yankees) get to play against former teammates. Also in the scenario would the Cubs be the favorite to beat a 27 time World Series team? I think any of these four scenarios will offer a great story line for baseball fans.