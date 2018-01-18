Blockbuster has been getting slightly too much credit for the introduction of the electronic gift card

Here’s the thing about claiming someone was first to a trend. Often, there’s so much information out there that it can be hard to suss out the exact details of who did what at what time.

The thing is, once you get below a certain level of prominence, it becomes less and less obvious who did what.

And most people don’t care enough to figure out who actually was first. See, they might hop on Wikipedia for purposes of answering a question they’re curious about, but often they’ll fail to actually follow up beyond that.

And sometimes, as with the case of the gift card, that might lead to the wrong answer.

Before this week, Wikipedia said outwardly that the first electronic gift card was released by Blockbuster in 1994. (I edited it, of course.) But digging in deeper tells a different story — one that definitely portrays Blockbuster as early to the game, but not first.

Additionally, some historic context is necessary here. To preface, you could make the case that telephone cards, which worked functionally similar to modern-day gift cards and had been on the market for roughly two decades by the time of the creation of the electronic gift card, had many of the elements of the cards we used today.

But in a retail context, it wasn’t until 1994 when Neiman Marcus put all these disparate parts together. In November of that year, the retailer first announced its NM Express card.

“We anticipate a very positive reception to the new NM Express card among several customer groups,” stated Billy Payton, the company’s vice president of marketing and customer programs, in a news release from the era. “We anticipate it being an immensely popular gift item for friends, family members, teachers, coworkers, clients and out-of-town visitors to Neiman Marcus cities. As far as we know, this is the first card of its kind to be offered by any retailer.”

It appears to be, but it certainly struggled at the “immensely popular gift item” part of the equation. The company is said to have promoted the card sparingly in stores, per a 2009 article from the former Slate offshoot The Big Money, whose informational riches can only be viewed from the source code of this stored version on the Internet Archive. Based on my own research, Neiman Marcus only promoted NM Express once, in a 1994 ad in the New Yorker, shown above.

While Blockbuster Entertainment wasn’t first to this trend, there are strong indicators that they were both second and far more successful than their department-store predecessor. The company first publicly announced its reloadable gift cards in a January 1996 press release that revealed it had tested the gift card concept the year prior in a handful of regions.

The company teamed with its financial processor, CES/NaBANCO, to create the cards, which it then pushed out to 3,900 stores nationwide. By late 1997, the company was promoting the gift cards on television.

And for the next two decades, this little idea became a juggernaut that reshaped the way we buy things — outlasting even Blockbuster Video.