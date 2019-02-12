Multiple Angular elements loading in one window

What could go wrong when trying to open microapps in succession within the same window?

We have this use case that we needed to support for our project which requires that the host system load the first microapp with angular element along with all of its dependencies (.js files) and then allow to load another microapp with the same approach. It sounded like a very easy thing to do but we came across challenges when we started implementing this approach.

The first microapp loaded fine without any issue. However, for some reason, the second microapp wasn’t rendered although we can clearly see that all the dependencies (.js files) got loaded inside the browser. We didn’t even see any error in the browser console so we were not sure what was causing the problem. After spending several hours of analyzing the code, I finally figured out what the issue was.

Problem:

It turns out that we ran into an issue with the global variable “webpackJsonp” when loading multiple angular elements from different microapps. When we loaded the first angular element, it created “webpackJsonp” variable inside window object. The second microapp should have overridden the first microapp’s content declared on this variable but that didn’t happen and this was all because of a simple issue — both microapps were using the same variable name!

Solution:

To avoid the conflict, we just had to override the default “webpackJsonp” variable name with some unique variable name specific to the angular app or element. Please follow the below steps to implement the solution.

Install custom-webpack from angular-builders module

npm i -D @angular-builders/custom-webpack

2. Make the below changes in angular.json

change the builder property to @angular-builders/custom-webpack:browser.

add customWebpackConfig property as below.

3. Create config file “extra-webpack.config.js” under project root folder with below content.

jsonpFunction — give some unique name which is specific to angular element or microapp

library — give the app name or angular element

module.exports = {

output: {

jsonpFunction: ‘webpackJsonpAppname’,

library: ‘appname’

}

};

4. When you build the project you will see the main.js content as below. webpackJsonP variable will be replaced with the name specified in your “extra-webpack.config.js” configuration file.

var appname=(window.webpackJsonpAppname=window.webpackJsonpAppname||[])..........

5. When you import this file, there will not be any conflicts with other microapps since we renamed the global variable to microapp specific. With this approach we can load more than one angular microapps successfully in one window.