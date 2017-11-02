A #Dadrock Guide to “The Dodgers Is Dead”

a long night

As the final out was registered and the Dodgers’ dream season was extinguished, I was reminded of a previous heartbreaking moment in franchise history, when Tom Niedenfeur gave up a three run home run to Jack Clark in the 9th inning of the 1985 NLCS to knock the Dodgers out of the playoffs and give the Cardinals the National League Pennant. I don’t recall the homer as much as I remember the moment after it — my dad walked into my room with a tinge of masochistic pleasure in his voice, and uttered a phrase that would live in family infamy: “Well”, he said, “The Dodgers Is Dead”. I’m sure he meant no harm, but to my 13 year old self, it was the dagger that sundered my heart in two and probably kicked off a half decade of teenage rebellion in retaliation. Looking back on it, the underlying subtext of his statement was sports fandom is a cruel seductress. Welcome to a lifteime of disapointment.

“The Dodgers Is Dead” story has become a repeated lore with my friends. The cynicism of my father was passed to his son in that moment, and it is a small, broken pringle-sized chip on my sports fan shoulder that I carry to this day. No one is crying for Los Angeles sports fans, of course. It’s been a long time for Dodger fans (and it may be many more — Kershaw isn’t getting any younger, UGH eff it all…) but we’ll always have the Lakers, Bruins, Trojans, Kings, Clip-uh, well, you know what I mean.

Leading up to game 7, I was hearing from friends going to the game, and seeing their gleeful posts on Facebook as they waited for the first pitch. Some were with their fathers, some brought their sons or daughters, some were with friends they’ve known more than half their life. I chose not to fork over a mortgage payment for bleacher seats, but I would have been more tempted to do so had my son been available to join me. However he is at something called Astro Camp in Idyllwild, CA with his fifth grade class. No word yet on if Astro Camp is a religious cult set up by the opposition to brainwash Los Angeles’ children to worship at the altar of Altuve and Springer.

My son is a sports nut with a competitive streak he got from his mother. As bummed as I was in ’85, that’s like a day on the little league field for him when he loses a midseason game. Losing in sports in anathema to him. Watching his favorite teams lose is perhaps even worse. We often are coaching him through the pain of big losses, like when he and my wife were at Madison Square Garden last March to witness the Wisconsin Badgers get knocked out of the NCAA sweet 16 on an insane Florida buzzer beater. “Keep your cool”, we remind him. “Take a breath.” But how do we expect a 10 year old to be able to compartamentalize his emotions when everything he cares about is going up in flames around him? Hey son, we know you spend every free thought obsessing over the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Badgers, Bruins, Kings, Gauchos and Orange, but if they lose, no biggie. As a society we encourage our youth to follow their passions and stop at nothing to realize their dreams. Sometimes those dreams are suiting up and playing second base for your favorite team when they grow up. Sometimes the dream is simply to see the Dodgers win the last game of the season, high paid heroes forming a wild dogpile, hoisting the championship trophy that they dedicate to their fans. While we want him to stop short of punching his fist through a wall or setting the couch on fire, perhaps instead of encouraging levelheadedness, we should let him ingest a dose of the misery his father and grandfather experienced for decades. When the championship finally comes, the celebration will taste that much sweeter.

My son comes home from Astro Camp on Friday. It’s really weird to not be processing this Dodger loss with him right now. Hopefully he’s with his friends, doing what resilient kids do, having fun and forgetting about Kersh and Corey and Cody and Red Turn 2. When he gets home, I’m gonna take him in my arms, and with a wry smile of misery on my face, I’m gonna say “Well…The Dodgers Is Dead”.

Till next year.