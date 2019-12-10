Beep Beep: The History of George Laurer and the Barcode

The team’s other principal actor was a recognisable face in the world of barcodes: Joe Woodland. The creator of the 1949 patent mentioning potential for the supermarket industry worked in the same office in IBM’s Raleigh, NC-based Building 602, a long, cavernous workshop the company leased on Yonkers Road, to the north-east of the city.

Woodland, by this point in his early 50s, was widely respected by all those involved in the UPC project. He was seen as the strategist of the IBM team, and gave them a distinct advantage: IBM could credibly claim lineage in barcode development all the way back to 1949 — conveniently overlooking the fact that they’d turned down the option to buy and develop Woodland’s original patent in 1952.

The group made their way to San Francisco and put forward their proposal to the assembled retailers and manufacturers.

“When it was over, the Symbol Selection Committee felt the IBM proposal was the strongest,” explains Bill Selmeier. “I’ve been told it was based on the fact that it met all issues about printing, and it had the densest information pack. In other words, you could get more characters in less space with IBM’s proposal than with the other ones” — an important consideration for retailers who weren’t keen to give up prime real estate on the front of their packaging.

The industry now had a unified symbol it could throw its weight behind, the end result of a process first initiated in 1966. The excitement over the new system was palpable. A trade rag, the UPC Newsletter, wrote in November 1973 that “The Universal Product Code, the symbol, and now — closing the loop — the electronic and scanning equipment! It’s all here. It now remains for all of us to move as expeditiously as possible toward full implementation of the system.”

John L Strubbe, a 22-year veteran of Kroger Supermarkets who had served as an intelligence officer with the US Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War, spoke at the Harris Trust and Savings Bank in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1973, his first act as the newly-elected chairman of the Uniform Grocery Product Code Council (UGPCC). 15 council members were gathered around him, looking forward to the year ahead in which Strubbe said there was “only one end result in mind: making a great concept work.”

By the end of the year, the UGPCC had 800 members, whose companies accounted for nearly 90% of grocery sales excluding meat and fresh produce. But uptake of the UPC symbol itself was slow, even if companies were signing up to its code council. “There was the chicken and the egg problem,” says Laurer.

“The retailers were waiting for the manufacturers” to put the newly-approved UPC symbol, as designed by the IBM team, on the products they sold, says Selmeier. “Well guess what? The manufacturers were waiting for the retailers.”

Laurer continues: “The grocers didn’t want to spend money for scanners” — which could cost [$200,000] per unit for stores — “until there were symbols on products. And the manufacturers didn’t want to put symbols on the packages until there was something to read them.”

At the same time angry workers strongly opposed barcodes. A skeptical Congressional committee brought supermarket representatives in front of them to testify about the efficacy of the new system. A worried public didn’t trust the system, and fretted they’d be bilked on their weekly shopping bills. Academics at MIT believed barcodes were a flash in the pan that would soon be replaced by optical character recognition. But slowly, surely, the barcode became normal — and took over the world, starting at Marsh’s supermarket in Troy, OH.

“I’ve often said the most important thing the UPC did was to show the world that barcodes were viable, “says Laurer. “After that, there are hundreds of other barcodes in existence today. The automobile VIN code, anyplace you look you’ll see other barcodes,” he adds. “The thing the UPC did was show the world that yes, barcodes are here to stay.”