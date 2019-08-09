“Are they completely nuts?” read the review from the New York Times of Amazon’s original Kindle e-reader back in 2007.

“Printed books are dirt cheap, never run out of power and survive drops, spills and being run over. And their file format will still be readable 200 years from now” the article continued to argue.

Fast forward 12 years and the Kindle, along with its iOS and Android apps, dominate the reading market.

Have they killed physical books? Of course not.

Like many first impressions of new products that impose a false narrative, they were never meant to.

New products start off daring and often misunderstood. They need to be carefully studied and iterated upon.

Jonathan Ive described it best when he said:

“While ideas ultimately can be so powerful, they begin as fragile, barely formed thoughts, so easily missed, so easily compromised, so easily just squished”

The original Kindle is the perfect example of that notion. So much about the Kindle has changed over the years but Kindle devices today still remain true to the vision first shown in its original device. There’s a lot to learn in retrospect from studying its design and feature set and reflecting on its initial ideas.