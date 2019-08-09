The Original Kindle Was Crazy
“Are they completely nuts?” read the review from the New York Times of Amazon’s original Kindle e-reader back in 2007.
“Printed books are dirt cheap, never run out of power and survive drops, spills and being run over. And their file format will still be readable 200 years from now” the article continued to argue.
Fast forward 12 years and the Kindle, along with its iOS and Android apps, dominate the reading market.
Have they killed physical books? Of course not.
Like many first impressions of new products that impose a false narrative, they were never meant to.
New products start off daring and often misunderstood. They need to be carefully studied and iterated upon.
Jonathan Ive described it best when he said:
“While ideas ultimately can be so powerful, they begin as fragile, barely formed thoughts, so easily missed, so easily compromised, so easily just squished”
The original Kindle is the perfect example of that notion. So much about the Kindle has changed over the years but Kindle devices today still remain true to the vision first shown in its original device. There’s a lot to learn in retrospect from studying its design and feature set and reflecting on its initial ideas.
Physical Design
The original Kindle’s form factor was boxy and uninviting.
In its case it was meant to resemble how a traditional paperback novel would look when its cover was bent back and it’s pages formed a slanted edge.
The Kindle’s slanted edge, however, also acted as a large Next Page button and was easy to accidentally press when holding the device. And, unlike a paperback whose pages and cover are comfortable to hold, the hard plastic the Kindle was made from had much less give.
Although the idea to make it physically familiar to a book was fine, Amazon’s execution was poor and that later guided them to craft their own unique physical form factor in all of its future Kindle generations.
The Keyboard
The keys on the Kindle’s keyboard were angled inwards, similar to how BlackBerry keyboards were designed, to help space the keys for more comfortable typing. But unlike BlackBerry keyboards, keys were hard to press and didn’t give enough feedback and its layout just made the device look cluttered.
What’s more interesting than the Kindle’s keyboard’s physical design, was its inclusion on the device to begin with.
No other e-readers at the time had a dedicated physical keyboard
It was aspirational. Amazon hoped it would instill a culture of review and reflection among readers.
They continued the idea with their social network that they tried to create around Kindle books where users could follow what other users were reading, including well known authors, and see their highlights and notes.
It didn’t last long. The physical keyboard only made it to the Kindle 2 and Kindle DX before being taken out altogether for all future Kindle devices. Users can still take notes using a virtual on-screen keyboard but its clear that its far less of a priority and focus for the device.
Scroll Wheel
The original Kindle’s scroll wheel is a feature that you have to see to believe.
The wheel itself wasn’t anything remarkable but the indicator that showed position was something I’ve never seen anywhere else. It was truly wild.
So, the technology that powered Amazon’s e-ink screen, at the time, had too slow of a refresh rate and so an on-screen cursor or caret would have felt too sluggish. Amazon needed some way to solve how a user would navigate the interface.
And so if you can’t find a solution to the problem, you change the problem instead.
Instead of finding a way to speed the refresh rate of the e-ink screen, Amazon introduced a small physical bar to the right of the e-ink screen that housed a mirror-like indictor controlled by the scroll wheel.
Is this magic? Metallic. Reflective. Changed shaped.
It looked magical.
Using some form technology that I’ve never seen anywhere else, the indicator looks like a series of small reflective mirrors that would somehow change in shape and size to indicate position or to show a progress bar.
It’s still one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen.
Connectivity
To transfer books to the original Kindle, you could either download them on your computer and transfer them over microUSB, load them onto an SD card and slot that in, or use the built in cellular data service bundled with the device.
No WiFi — only cellular for wireless transfer.
Offering unlimited downloads of books using cellular service was a ground breaking feature at the time and truly innovative. However, as Wifi become widely adopted in public areas and at home, the Kindle’s cellular feature became secondary and is now available on only select devices.
Speakers & Headphones
Amazon, not yet knowing the core use cases for their Kindle devices, wanted to cover the entire reading experience. So like their aspirations to instill writing digital notes while reading, the original Kindle also came with an external speaker and a headphone jack for playing audiobooks.
Listening to books, which is more of a mobile experience, ended up being far more convenient with smaller devices like MP3 players or Smartphones, as you could tuck away the device and so Amazon removed these features too over time.
Okay, so what?
The original Amazon Kindle was crazy — new ideas often are.
In a world of companies competing to make phones that all look the same, I miss products like these that truly felt innovative. It got a lot of things wrong but it was daring. It was unapologetically strange. It was ambitious with how it wanted to change the world.
I still keep mine on my desk to remind myself that any design I make is a means and not an end. It may not look like it now but my designs today are as crazy and clunky as the Kindle was. My work, like anything meaningful, will require iteration, revision, and future trade-offs.
So, for me, the original Kindle will remain a reminder to stay crazy.