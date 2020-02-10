Forgotten Map Types

Tim Wallace
Feb 10 · 3 min read

Several years ago, I stumbled on a map so shocking to my modern workaday sensibilities that I couldn’t quite believe my eyes. “Oh, zounds, look at this old thing,” I almost certainly thought.

Forgotten map type no. 27: ‘Overlapping pattern pie chart map.’

We live in a time when the data visualization establishment will have you know that pie charts are garbage graphics only to be employed by foolhardy amateurs. Similarly, your friendly neighborhood Carto-vigilante will put you on notice for allowing something as vile as overlapping symbols to appear on a map. Occlusion be gone! 🙅‍♀️️🗺🙅‍♂

But there was a time when people made and proudly shared maps of all kinds with relative impunity. And I believed I’d found one of them. After all, it had overlapping… pie charts! So, I took to Twitter, declared it a “forgotten map type,and went to bed.

Years (and countless throwaway tweets) later, I stumbled on that map again (so much for being “forgotten,” eh?) and pointed out its goofy New York label. In response, Toph Tucker noted he’d searched my timeline for more “forgotten map types” and come up empty. His comment was, simply, “well this is disappointing….

Fair.

So, I slowly amassed a more complete list. And here it is. Most of these map types are silly or unusual, not forgotten. Many of them are even deliberately taken out of context to highlight their wackiness and how easily maps can be misread (I sure misread them all the time!).

It’s fun poking around the Internet Archive and HathiTrust, blowing the digital dust off of a volume with 0 views and having a look. You never know what you’ll find. Maybe a forgotten map type?

Forgotten map type no. 1: ‘Oversized presidential lollipop map.’

Forgotten map type no. 2: ‘Gov satellite elk monitoring map.’

Forgotten map type no. 3: ‘Cylinder globe with a jaunty gent atop.’

Forgotten map type no. 4: ‘Isochronic shrinkage map.’

Forgotten map type no. 5: ‘Checkerboard bar chart map.’

Forgotten map type no. 6: ‘Map paying taxes map.’

Forgotten map type no. 7: ‘Gobstopper zone map.’

Forgotten map type no. 8: ‘Long Island is a fish map.’

Forgotten map type no. 9: ‘Whatever — “you figure it out” map.’

Forgotten map type no. 10: ‘Sparse straight lines only! map.’

Forgotten map type no. 11: ‘Pies nested in donuts chart map.’

Forgotten map type no. 12: ‘Spooky landmass map.’

Forgotten map type no. 13: ‘Planet of the swoopy arrows map.’

Forgotten map type no. 14: ‘Heart shade map.’

Forgotten map type no. 15: ‘Busy is better: chart, flow, and all the patterns and colors map.’

Forgotten map type no. 16: ‘It’s a flow map look flow flow flow map.’

Forgotten map type no. 17: ‘Atari map.’

Forgotten map type no. 18: ‘Fallen autumn leaf flow map.’

Forgotten map type no. 19: ‘Isofarm map.’

Forgotten map type no. 20: ‘Lil proportional globes import/export map.’

Forgotten map type no. 21: ‘New York as a spotlight on South America map.’

Forgotten map type no. 22: ‘Air mass potato map.’

Forgotten map type no 23: ‘Heartbreak map.’

Forgotten map type no. 24: ‘United States (inverted) map’

Forgotten map type no. 25: ‘Diagram Map.’

Forgotten map type no. 26: ‘Concentric pattern fill proportional symbol pie chart map.’

Forgotten map type no. 27: ‘Overlapping pattern pie chart map’. A Map Analysis of US Airline Competition, 1958.

Forgotten map type no. 28: ‘Many overlapping and swinging pie pieces symbols map.’

Forgotten map type no. 29: ‘Apocalyptic globe as life-sucking vortex map.’

Forgotten map type no. 30: ‘Map with shedded map map.’

Tim Wallace

Written by

Tim Wallace

Geographer

Write the first response

More From Medium

More from Tim Wallace

More from Tim Wallace

Mapmaking in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Tim Wallace
Apr 24, 2019 · 11 min read

313

Also tagged Digital Archives

Also tagged Digital Archives

Who Are Tomorrow’s Gatekeepers?

Kurt Yalcin
Mar 14, 2019 · 4 min read

5

Related reads

Related reads

Visualizing stories of migration

Mapbox
Mar 5, 2019 · 6 min read

266

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade
AboutHelpLegal