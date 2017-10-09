I Banned my Phone from the Bedroom for Two Weeks. Here’s What Happened.

I finally did it.

After numerous ill-fated attempts that petered out after a couple of days, I’ve successfully kept my phone out of the bedroom for two weeks straight.

I’m not saying that I never walk into my bedroom or bathroom throughout the day with my phone still in my pocket. Ditto for my bathroom. What I AM saying is that come bedtime, my phone stays happily plugged in and sleeping on the main floor while I head upstairs to the bedroom.

I make no apologies for liking my phone, this powerful pocket computer that helps me and connects me and amuses me in a thousand different ways. But I’ve long wondered about the value of keeping it by my side throughout my sleeping hours.

This summer was the final tipping point. I didn’t like some of the things that bedside phone use was doing to me. As further motivation, it seemed a growing number of the voices I listen to in books, podcasts, Twitter, and Medium were promoting the benefits of the ban.

And so I took the plunge. I barred my phone from the bedroom for two weeks straight, and I got a lot more of what I actually wanted from my day. Here’s what happened.