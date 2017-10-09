MLB Coach Receives Fine for Wearing an Apple Watch

Who doesn’t love baseball? It’s America’s pastime! Well while we were all busy being distracted by to goings on of the NFL these past few weeks, some drama has also occurred in the MLB. Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto has been fined by the league for wearing an Apple Watch during a game against the Colorado Rockies on October 4.

Investigators of the incident have said that after looking through Prieto’s wearable and the iPhone it was paired with, there were no signs of cheating. Still, the league is adamant about using him as an example to show other teams and coaches that wearing any sort of wearable electronics is strictly prohibited during games.

Credit: nbcsports.com

Cheating using an Apple Watch?

Back in September, it was reported that the Boston Red Sox were using the wearable to steal signs from the other teams, which included the New York Yankees and others. After the Yankees filed a formal complaint, the issue was looked into further and it was found that the Yankees were also using technology to send signals to their own players using the cameras from the team’s YES network.

Credit: NYT

“Stealing signs is believed to be particularly effective when there is a runner on second base who can both watch what hand signals the catcher is using to communicate with the pitcher and can easily relay to the batter any clues about what type of pitch may be coming. Such tactics are allowed as long as teams do not use any methods beyond their eyes. Binoculars and electronic devices [like Apple Watches] are both prohibited,” according to the New York Times piece that covered the original investigation.

Since nothing really came of the dig into the Red Sox, Coach Prieto is the MLB’s chance to finally do something about the Apple Watch issue before it becomes bigger.

The fines Prieto and the team have received have not been disclosed by the league, but the money is going to a good cause. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico.