Why I Love iPad for Writing

Find your device, find your rhythm

Photo by Tony Sebastian on Unsplash

Every trade has their tools. Doctors have stethescopes, lawyers have fountain pens, and writers have computers. Today, I am here to talk about my favorite device to write on… my iPad.

I discovered my love for writing on the iPad during an unfortunate stint of about 3 months when I had to forgo using my Macbook due to an even more unfortunate spillage of tea and milk all over the keyboard…

Anyway, they say accidents can create beautiful opportunities, and that’s exactly what happened to me. During those three months, I was forced to use my iPad (not the Air, not the Pro, just the basic $300 model) as my main laptop. And during that time, I wrote most of the second book in my trilogy as well as my novella. Even though I’ve since gone back to using my Macbook, I have slowly realized that I actually still prefer using my iPad — specifically for when I am out and about and not writing at home. Here’s what I love about using my iPad.

It is so portable

One of my favorite things about my iPad is its portability. The 1ish pound device fits comfortably in my pretty small purse. This is awesome because it is lightweight, doesn’t require a clunky case with strap, and is easily placed anyhere. I keep it in a thin case that opens up with a stand and a cloth cover all attached. To protect it further, I have a simple glass screen protector on it as well.

It is so focusing

When I am using my iPad, I am able to truly focus on the task at hand — writing. Using my Macbook or other computers forces me to look at other tabs, other notifications, and a whole slew of items I could potentially click on all lined up at the bottom of the screen. Not so with the iPad. Basically, it’s a thin screen that consists of my words and nothing else. It’s clean, minimal, beautiful resolution, and simple. All of these things help me to breathe, zone in, and write away.

I am a sucker for a good keyboard

Whether you get a separate bluetooth keyboard or a keyboard attached to your iPad stand (I’ve used both), the keyboard situation with iPad is just ideal for some reason. For starters, even though my Macbook is fixed, some of the keys will never work the same, but also that’s not relevant to most of you reading this, haha. The real thing I love is the texture that other keyboards provide when writing. The sensation of you clacking away on a mechanical or scissor-switch keyboard (again, I have both) is just so much more satisfying than that of the Macbook built in one, and I just love it. In addition, if you use a detached bluetooth keyboard, you have even more versatility in that you can put your iPad as close or far away from you as you want, all while bringing your keyboard towards you for maximum comfort and ergonomic pleasure.

Bonus: iPads have other good features

I should add that aside from these three main reasons, you really do get a lot of bang for your buck with iPads. They are inexpensive (less than 3 times the price of your typical Macbook), still run with the Apple software that so many of us have come to crave, and also offer other features that can be uniquely helpful for writers. For example, some people enjoy taking notes on iPads and will enjoy using apps designed for Apple products and Apple pencils. In addition, you can use the iPad to take pictures or videos as needed for content creation on Instagram or YouTube if you are on those platforms as I am. And finally, if you need to create logos or merchandise, you can use apps such as Procreate in order to make whatever you need for your writing business. In short, iPads are a 100-in-one, one-stop-shop for you and all your writing needs!

And that brings me to the end of my rant on why I love iPads so much! If you enjoyed this content, please leave a clap and give a follow for more articles like this one! I will see you in the next one.