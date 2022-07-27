t. r. perry

Why I Love iPad for Writing

It is so portable

One of my favorite things about my iPad is its portability. The 1ish pound device fits comfortably in my pretty small purse. This is awesome because it is lightweight, doesn’t require a clunky case with strap, and is easily placed anyhere. I keep it in a thin case that opens up with a stand and a cloth cover all attached. To protect it further, I have a simple glass screen protector on it as well.

It is so focusing

When I am using my iPad, I am able to truly focus on the task at hand — writing. Using my Macbook or other computers forces me to look at other tabs, other notifications, and a whole slew of items I could potentially click on all lined up at the bottom of the screen. Not so with the iPad. Basically, it’s a thin screen that consists of my words and nothing else. It’s clean, minimal, beautiful resolution, and simple. All of these things help me to breathe, zone in, and write away.

I am a sucker for a good keyboard

Whether you get a separate bluetooth keyboard or a keyboard attached to your iPad stand (I’ve used both), the keyboard situation with iPad is just ideal for some reason. For starters, even though my Macbook is fixed, some of the keys will never work the same, but also that’s not relevant to most of you reading this, haha. The real thing I love is the texture that other keyboards provide when writing. The sensation of you clacking away on a mechanical or scissor-switch keyboard (again, I have both) is just so much more satisfying than that of the Macbook built in one, and I just love it. In addition, if you use a detached bluetooth keyboard, you have even more versatility in that you can put your iPad as close or far away from you as you want, all while bringing your keyboard towards you for maximum comfort and ergonomic pleasure.

Bonus: iPads have other good features

I should add that aside from these three main reasons, you really do get a lot of bang for your buck with iPads. They are inexpensive (less than 3 times the price of your typical Macbook), still run with the Apple software that so many of us have come to crave, and also offer other features that can be uniquely helpful for writers. For example, some people enjoy taking notes on iPads and will enjoy using apps designed for Apple products and Apple pencils. In addition, you can use the iPad to take pictures or videos as needed for content creation on Instagram or YouTube if you are on those platforms as I am. And finally, if you need to create logos or merchandise, you can use apps such as Procreate in order to make whatever you need for your writing business. In short, iPads are a 100-in-one, one-stop-shop for you and all your writing needs!

t. r. perry

I am a published author, freelance writer, and book reviewer giving tips on writing your own books and also societal trends I see. www.tiffanyrperry.com

t. r. perry

