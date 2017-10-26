TAKE BE BACK TO THE BALLPARK

A Dodger dog with mustard and onions, a cold drink, the famous old peanuts guy throws a bag of peanuts way across the row of seats to hit me perfectly in the other hand. I ask my dad to buy me a box of cracker jacks,

look for the toy inside,

Vin Scully’s voice comes over the radio and he says;

Its time for Dodger Baseball!

Garvey at first

Davey Lopez second

Billy Russel at short

Ron Cey “the Penguin” at third

Steve Yeager at the plate

Don Sutton or Tommy John on the mound

I already have to go pee.

So I give my brother my glove to hold and

make my way past everyone trying not to spill my

Dad’s beer on him as I do.

And I hurry fast as I can so I don’t miss anything

listening to the game over the loud speaker as I do

the organ player playing that “song”

Dun dun dun

dun dun dun

dun da da da de dah!

CHARGE!

Down goes the Giants with Willy McCovey

Down goes the Big Red Machine with Johnny Bench

Down goes the Pirates with Willy Stargell

Well most of the time those guys kicked our buts!

But it was still fun.

Thanks to mom and dad for taking us.

No matter where I was like when I was away at college, hearing Vin Scully’s voice on the radio made me feel like I was home.