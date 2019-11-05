On the Waterfront: What It’s Really Like to Live in a Houseboat

One warm, late-summer evening, I wrangle an invitation to a friend of a friend’s floating home. Everyone’s windows and split doors are open, inviting the breeze. As I walk down the dock, bits of conversation slip outside, the clink and clatter of dishes. And then there’s Pam’s little white dog perched in her kitchen window, wearing his life vest and barking the news of my arrival.

Pam pours me a drink and we settle into the couch on the back deck, just a few feet from the water. I’m here to ask her what it’s really like to live on one of Seattle’s storied houseboats. I can’t stop myself from commenting on the first-class potted plant game. Nearly every dock is lined with them: ceramic pots overflowing with vigorous trailing vines, flowers, and succulents.

Potted plants and trees stand in for lawns along the community’s walkways.

“Let me show you how I water them,” Pam says, eagerly, jumping up and grabbing a well-weathered five-foot branch with a lidless tea kettle nailed to one end. She dips the kettle end in the canal and pours the water over her plants with joyful abandon, letting the excess water slosh across the decking and back into the lake. It’s just as charming as it sounds.

Across the canal, a pile of inflatable floaties — a doughnut, a swan, a twin-mattress-sized popsicle — is stacked against another house . When the weather is warm enough, the neighbors float in this in-between waterway — a space floating home residents think of as “an extension of the living room,” or a communal backyard.

At the end of the dock a couple of kayaks glide by; a sailboat follows. I feel like I’m on vacation. Pam concurs, saying she has this feeling every day when she gets home. She often hops on her paddle board after dinner and wakes to the 8 a.m. departures of float planes buzzing overhead.

Sailboats are docked by many of the lake’s houseboats.

“Would you sink my fantasies?” I ask her. “Tell me the downsides of living here.”

“If you drop anything in the lake,” she says, “you have to call a diver.” In big storms, the homes have been known to detach from the dock; her friend Philip once had to lasso his house and reel it back in. Sewer lines can come undone as the level of the lake rises and falls, so you’ve got to be careful what and how you flush. Every dock has a committee, like an HOA, which requires group decisions on just about everything. They’ve had raccoon problems, and invasions of otters (who regurgitate their food and stash it under the docks). And everybody knows everybody — and all their business. When you live on a dock, it’s impossible not to.

I try to imagine it — being at home on the water, having my whole life on display. I wonder how I’d feel if all my neighbors witnessed my son’s vociferous objections to going to school as he headed out the door this morning, or inadvertently eavesdropped on my phone calls, or passed judgment on my late-night shenanigans (would that there were any!). I think about all the things we shelter in our daily lives: our conversations and quirks, our passions and talents; about the difference between our outward appearances and our inner lives, between what we let people see and what we try to hide.