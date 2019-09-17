How Palermo Became a Host to African Refugees

When Ebou Mass left Gambia, at 14, he didn’t know exactly where he’d end up — he just felt like, for his family’s sake, he needed to go. A dictator had ruled his country since before he was born. One in three households scraped by on less than a dollar a day. Nearly 40 percent of young adults were jobless. So many Gambians had already fled that remittances made up an astonishing one-fifth of the country’s economic activity. “I did not tell my sister or mother,” he says. “I just left.” Alone.

Ebou doesn’t share much more about his odyssey; it’s a specter that follows but does not subsume him. He’s a devout Muslim, and he plays me a recording of his favorite prayer, the one that makes him feel safe: “In Africa, there are bad people who do bad things to people. So this is very important; it protects you from many things — from the evils.” He got stuck for years in Libya, which, with no real government, is less a failed state than a circle of hell — migrants have been imprisoned, tortured, even sold into slavery. If you bring up Libya, his gaze drifts, and he steers the conversation elsewhere. I imagine he recited the prayer often.

Ebou’s lawyer is a 28-year-old Sicilian named Alice Argento. For much of her adult life, dinghy after dinghy of Africans and Middle Easterners had washed up on Italian shores. To her, they were no less deserving of help than the Sicilians who carved out new lives in America decades before. “It’s the same thing,” she says. As a student, Alice volunteered at a center for immigrants. Then she helped start Sicily’s first clinic for immigration law. She’d finished part of the Italian equivalent of the bar exam in 2017 when she was offered a job at a migrant camp.

She arrived at an airy seaside villa with a garden and 25 boys eyeing her suspiciously. Their journeys had taught them not to trust. Ebou was the youngest, and perhaps the wariest. “I approached him in Italian,” she recalls. “He replied in English, asking me if I was insulting him.” It took him weeks to thaw. Then he and Alice sat down to discuss his case, and, she says, “It was like he finally could unload.”

Alice tried to explain the bureaucratic process that awaited the boys, something that baffles even adults. At one point, she asked them to draw a place where they felt protected — the way she believed Italy should make them feel. Many drew homes. Ebou drew a soccer game. (“I’m a good striker,” he tells me.) When he learned that he couldn’t start school right away because it was summer, he was crushed. “That was my dream,” he says. “To go to school.”

Most of Alice’s clients are boys, ages 15 to 18. As we stroll through Albergheria one night, several run over with huge smiles. “Mi raccomando!” she half-teases them, an Italian maternal admonishment to not do anything stupid. A few years ago, the boys mainly came from Gambia, Senegal, Ivory Coast. More recently, they’ve come from Mali and Guinea. (The comparatively few girls are usually Nigerian and victims of sex trafficking.) If their country was at war, they asked for asylum status. If it was merely in shambles, they asked for a humanitarian protection permit, which lasted two years and could be renewed.

As an orphan who’d endured so much so young, Ebou had a strong case.

Back home, the boys’ families often assume they’re rich. They are gravely mistaken. The fall after Ebou arrived, the migrant camp where he met Alice closed. The next one ran out of food, and the boys panicked. “My father said, ‘Stop, I won’t hear it anymore, let’s go to buy pizza,’” Alice says. That camp closed, too. By the winter, Ebou had moved six times. Back in Africa, his mother died (his father died years before). His older sister called to tell him. He says, “This was the saddest news I had ever had in my life.” He didn’t go back. He dreams instead of bringing his sister and her son to Europe. For now, Ebou relies on Alice and her ­parents for advice and reassurance; if she gets upset with him (because, say, he skipped school), he calls her mom instead.

I meet Ebou one day at a park in sight of the palace. Graffiti dances around the base of an obelisk marking the birth of the Italian state. The grass is parched, the bushes in need of trimming. Three kids shriek on a swing set. “Do you feel like a real Italian?” I ask. “No,” he says. Ebou is having a rough day. He’d had a spat over chores with a staffer at his building. And though he’d been dishwashing at Moltivolti for months, he got the internship through a nonprofit, and his pay was delayed. He was so defeated, he ditched school again. Even so, his determination flickers. He says, “My mom told me this: I will never suffer in my life. And I believe it. And wherever I go, there will be a person who will try to take care of me and help me.”

After the ascent of Salvini’s party, in 2018, Italy rolled out new immigration rules. “Everything is different now,” Alice says. “Everything.” Fewer migrants have been granted ­asylum. Italy also largely stopped issuing new humanitarian permits. As tens of thousands of old ones expire, those who can’t find work on the books or get other papers will become undocumented immigrants — or, as Italians call them, clandestini. Just before the changes, Ebou had his humanitarian permit hearing. The permits were issued to immigrants who didn’t qualify as refugees but were deemed vulnerable in some other way. As an orphan who’d endured so much so young, Ebou had a strong case, but Alice knew that in immigration proceedings, there are no shoo-ins. Ebou learned the result at home; he called Alice, but he was too overwhelmed to speak and handed the phone to a staffer. She told Alice, who was driving: He got it.