An Ode To American Girl

Amanda ReCupido Sep 30 · 4 min read

American Girl

I was a Molly. All the popular girls had Samantha, with her puffy sleeves and her rich, Victorian-era accessories, but I didn’t want her. The blonde girls who read Little House on the Prairie had Kirsten, and cosplayed as her on the Girl Scout trip to Springfield where we churned butter…